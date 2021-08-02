Qlarity Imaging and Blackford Partner to Bring QuantX™ Diagnostic AI to More Breast Radiologists via Blackford Platform™, Helping More Patients in Need

CHICAGO and EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qlarity Imaging, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics and portfolio company of Paragon Biosciences, and Blackford, the provider of the dedicated platform for medical imaging applications and AI, today announced their agreement to integrate QuantX™ within Blackford's curated marketplace. The partnership will combine the implementation and maintenance gains of a platform-based approach with the increased accuracy and improved reader performance benefits of QuantX™ for breast MRI interpretation to help deliver better outcomes for more radiologists, health systems, and most importantly patients. The integration will feature the new cloud-based, vendor neutral format of QuantX™, which is currently in development and pending application seeking FDA clearance.

"Breast MRI evaluations are one of the more difficult exams for radiologists. Factoring in the current challenges contributing to widespread radiologist burnout, the question is not if technological advancements are needed, but how they can be developed and implemented to add the most value," said Qlarity Imaging Chief Executive Officer Jon DeVries. "Partnering with Blackford will help radiologists and their teams overcome current workflow, budget, and productivity challenges, while also providing unique opportunities for innovation with partners to improve the quality of breast cancer screening and diagnosis strategies."

A key partnership component will be creating efficiencies for radiologists, department administrators, and IT staff, allowing radiologists to focus on patient care. Implementing and managing QuantX™ using Blackford Platform will reduce deployment time, costs, maintenance, monitoring, and support requirements through a centralized system that can be fully integrated with existing resources to access a wide array of imaging applications. By leveraging Blackford's extensive infrastructure and network, more radiologists will be able to employ the data-driven decision making of QuantX™ to increase diagnostic accuracy during breast MRI exams.

"We are delighted that Qlarity's QuantX™ will be available through Blackford's curated marketplace of applications" said Ben Panter, CEO, Blackford Analysis. "We look forward to working with Qlarity to provide our customers and channel partners with simplified access to QuantX™ through our dedicated platform, to help drive additional clinical value for patients."

Qlarity Imaging and Blackford are dedicated to collaborating with leaders in medical imaging management to deliver innovative solutions centered on quality of care and streamlined workflows.

Indication: QuantX™ is indicated for the assessment and characterization of breast abnormalities from MRI data in patients presenting for high-risk screening, diagnostic imaging workup, or evaluation of extent of known disease. QuantX™ is not intended for primary interpretation of digital mammography images.

Risk Information: QuantX™ is not intended for primary interpretation of digital mammography images. Labeling also provides information to users about potential limitations of the device related to specific subpopulations. For use by licensed healthcare professionals only.

About Qlarity Imaging

Qlarity Imaging assists radiologists in diagnosing breast abnormalities with AI-driven technology. QuantX™ is the first FDA-cleared computer-aided diagnosis software and helps improve radiologist performance during breast MRI interpretation. In the De Novo clinical trial required for FDA approval, the diagnostic AI technology helped radiologists reduce missed cancers by 39% and increase clinical accuracy by 20%. By extracting and analyzing clinically relevant information from breast MRI images to enhance decision making, QuantX™ provides value to radiologists, health systems, and most importantly patients. For more information, please visit www.qlarityimaging.com/.

About Paragon Biosciences

Qlarity Imaging is a portfolio company of Paragon Biosciences. Paragon is a global life science leader that creates, builds, and funds innovative biology-based companies in three key areas: cell and gene therapy, adaptive biology, and advanced biotechnology. The company's current portfolio includes Castle Creek Biosciences, CiRC Biosciences, Emalex Biosciences, Evozyne, Harmony Biosciences, Qlarity Imaging, Skyline Biosciences, and a consistent flow of incubating companies created and supported by the replicable Paragon Innovation Capital™ model. Paragon identifies unmet needs and uses biology to accelerate scientific breakthroughs to solve some of society's most challenging problems, transforming the way people live. For more information, please visit https://paragonbiosci.com/.

About Blackford

Blackford delivers a dedicated platform and service for the effective selection, deployment, orchestration, evaluation and use of market-leading medical imaging applications and AI. As the most mature and widely deployed dedicated platform provider in the industry, the company is exclusively focused on helping healthcare providers identify and integrate medical imaging applications and AI that benefit their practice. www.blackfordanalysis.com

Contact

Qlarity Imaging

Blackford

