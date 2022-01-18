QLER Telepsychiatry Awarded Behavioral Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission

RESTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QLER Telepsychiatry, America's leading on-demand psychiatry partner, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health and Human Services Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects the organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

QLER Telepsychiatry has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

To earn this highly regarded accreditation, QLER Telepsychiatry underwent a rigorous review, during which The Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with its Behavioral Health Care and Human Services Program standards spanning several areas including care and treatment, leadership, medication management, national patient safety goals, performance improvement, rights and responsibilities of the individual, and emergency management.

QLER Chief Executive Officer, Frank Johnson, stated "we are delighted with our recent accreditation and all that it communicates about our clinical process and standards at QLER. We intend to be a force for quality, leadership, economy, and reach on the behavioral care landscape here in America."

Dr. Greg Renck, the President of QLER Physician Medical Group, remarked that "our physician group came together to form an integrated team of psychiatrists with very specific goals to improve the state of psychiatric care in health systems. We expect The Joint Commission to be a long-term partner in that work."

As a telepsychiatry company, QLER is one of the first companies to be accredited under The Joint Commission's new technology-based accreditation program. They are proud to be leading the way for quality-based telemedicine.

For more information on the accreditation standards and process, please visit The Joint Commission website.

About QLER Telepsychiatry

QLER Telepsychiatry makes a simple offer to the country's healthcare systems: we promise any health system in the country the opportunity to integrate effective and economical, real-time behavioral healthcare throughout their care processes. Healthcare providers no longer need manage without critical behavioral health resources due to community location, social factors, or scale of operation.

QLER Telepsychiatry's on-demand partnerships with regional health systems makes psychiatric coverage simple and economical. Regional health systems can depend on QLER for fast and high-quality psychiatrists 24/7/365. This allows the health system leadership to move on to solve other problems.

QLER Telepsychiatry began as qlēr Solutions in 2017 and has since averaged 45% year-over-year growth, continually refining its model. The QLER Physicians group is on its way to being the largest group of psychiatrists in the country and currently partners with regional health systems coast to coast.

Media Contact:

Karen M. Cyr

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

407.920.4990

SOURCE QLER Telepsychiatry