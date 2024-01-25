QLM Exceeds New US EPA Methane Emissions Rule Requirements for Oil and Natural Gas Operations

QLM to Request Approval for its Quantum Gas Lidar as Alternative Technology for Continuous Emissions Monitoring

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QLM's technology demonstrated in unbiased tests against other methane emissions monitors the superior ability to meet new EPA standards. The US EPA has recently published new Final Rules for Oil and Natural Gas Operations that set stringent requirements for continuous methane emissions monitoring and allow operators to use new methane detection technologies to meet them. EPA's ruling coincides with similar announcements made during the COP28 Conference by the EU, Canada and other nations. QLM's innovative, patented Quantum Gas Lidar has recently demonstrated this performance at an independently run blind trial at the Methane Emissions Technology Evaluation Center (METEC) in Colorado. Of ten commercial systems tested at METEC, QLM had the best performance in emissions quantification accuracy, source localization, and speed to detect an emission event, and had the second lowest detection limit. The published METEC results show that QLM's system meets the EPA requirements for continuous emission monitors to be able to report emissions at least every 12 hours and to have a detection threshold with a 90% probability of detection for methane of 0.4 kg/h above a site's measured baseline emissions. QLM pairs their novel Quantum Gas Lidar monitor with cloud-based analytics and reporting and are deploying full solutions for emissions monitoring in applications including natural gas distribution, biogas production and wastewater treatment. QLM also supplies their Lidar technology to SLB for integration into their multi-sensor cloud reporting platform, exclusively for upstream and midstream oil and gas markets. QLM and SLB are now in the process of gaining USA EPA approval for Quantum Gas Lidar as an Alternative Technology for Continuous Emissions Monitoring.

Examples of methane emissions detected, located, imaged and quantified by the QLM Quantum Gas Lidar that are at or below EPA's required baseline flow rate sensitivity of 0.4 kg/h.
About QLM Technology

QLM Technology Ltd is a UK-based photonics technology and analytics company with operations in England, Wales and California. QLM has developed a unique, patented Quantum Gas Lidar that can detect, visualize, locate and accurately quantify emission rates of greenhouse gases (GHGs), enabling customers to identify their largest GHG emitters for remediation in the most cost-effective manner. QLM's lidar technology is inherently scalable to low cost at high volume, enabling wide deployment. For more information, please visit: https://qlmtec.com/ 

