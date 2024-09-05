Qloo Hires Former Google Executive Jim Jansen as Chief Revenue Officer

Following recent funding, Qloo strengthens leadership with Big Tech vet to commercialize new AI applications and foundational models around consumer taste

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qloo, the leading AI for predicting global consumer tastes and preferences, has hired seasoned technology executive Jim Jansen as Chief Revenue Officer. The move to strengthen its executive leadership team follows a successful fundraising period for the company, securing $45 million in 2024 from investors bullish on the commercial opportunities for Qloo's Taste AI engine and upcoming self-service insights platform.

Jansen brings over two decades of sales, strategy, and operations leadership to Qloo spanning a variety of sectors, including adtech, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and retail media. He has a proven track record of growing and scaling businesses globally. During his tenure at Google in the United States, Jansen grew revenue from $20 million to $500 million. He also spent five years at Unilever in Europe, unlocking tens of millions in revenue for hair care and household cleaning categories.

"Decoding consumer taste is a puzzle that Qloo has proven its AI models can solve, enabling real personalization at scale across very different industries – without violating consumers' privacy," said Jansen. "I am deeply inspired by Qloo's ability to impact people's tastes globally, influencing what they watch, buy, read, listen to, eat, and enjoy. I'm excited to further unlock the rich psychological, sociological, and commercial possibilities of Qloo, while working alongside AI innovation leaders whose values I share."

As Qloo prepares to launch its self-service insights platform and expand further into key markets including sports, live events, and retail, Jansen's role will be pivotal in driving strategic initiatives and making consumer and taste analytics accessible to smaller and mid-sized enterprises and individuals. On top of his role at Qloo, Jansen is a Venture Partner at Antler, a global venture capital fund, and guest lecturer at Rotterdam School of Management in the Netherlands.

"We're thrilled to bring on incredible talent like Jim Jansen to scale Qloo in a variety of different industries," said Jay Alger, Co-Founder and COO of Qloo. "Jim's experience scaling technology platforms and businesses in the U.S. and abroad is the type of expertise we need to support our goal of demystifying the intricacies of global consumer tastes and preferences."

About Qloo:

Qloo is the leading AI company demystifying the intricacies of global consumer tastes and preferences. The company operates one of the world's most robust catalogs of notable people, places, things, and interests, coupled with a consumer behavior and sentiment database containing more than 10 trillion unique signals and zero Personally Identifiable Information (PII). By leveraging cutting-edge AI models, Qloo unlocks the value of these databases to understand and predict audiences' interests and affinities with unrivaled accuracy. Since 2012, Qloo's award-winning Taste AI technology has helped multinational companies — including Netflix, Starbucks, JCDecaux, and Michelin — drive growth by powering personalized customer experiences and large language models, superior recommendations, data-driven marketing strategies, and advanced audience intelligence. Qloo is the parent company of TasteDive, a cultural recommendation engine and social community that allows users to discover what to watch, read, listen to, and play based on their existing unique preferences.

Visit www.qloo.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Lucas Piazza

518-258-4250

[email protected]

SOURCE Qloo Inc.