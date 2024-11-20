Qloo® Partners with Special Olympics to Personalize Donor Engagement and Identify New Donors Through Taste AI™

Collaboration demonstrates Qloo's commitment to use AI to promote humanity and support organizations' social impact

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qloo , the leading AI for predicting global consumer tastes and preferences, today announced its partnership with Special Olympics to enhance the non-profit organization's fundraising efforts. Qloo will use its consumer intelligence engine to enrich Special Olympics' individual donor database, introducing a new level of personalization to the donor experience and identifying new high-propensity donors. This collaboration underscores Qloo's commitment to using its AI to advance the impact of mission-driven organizations such as Special Olympics.

Qloo's Taste AI intelligence engine uncovers and predicts consumer preferences across dozens of lifestyle categories, including sports, TV, shopping, music, film, dining, and more, with a high degree of precision. Nonprofits have historically relied on mass email campaigns, social posts, cold calling, and direct mail to drum up individual donations. By integrating Qloo's taste intelligence into its fundraising efforts, Special Olympics seeks to craft highly personalized campaigns that foster deeper connections with both new and existing individual donors.

"Qloo is committed to using its AI to enhance the human experience, so it was a natural fit to partner with Special Olympics and contribute to their mission of creating a more inclusive world," said Alex Elias, CEO of Qloo. "Our Taste AI is designed to understand and predict individuals' preferences. When applied to donor outreach efforts for Special Olympics, we will unlock personalized campaigns that are designed around the unique tastes and interests of existing and future donors, helping to improve fundraising efforts for critical programs."

Qloo will also use the power of its Taste AI technology to identify patterns and trends in Special Olympics' previous donor behavior. These insights will provide Special Olympics with an additional way to identify and engage with future donors. This data-driven approach is designed to improve the efficacy and effectiveness of outreach campaigns, helping to ensure every dollar spent yields the highest return so Special Olympics can continue expanding its mission delivery and programmatic impact.

"Our partnership with Qloo should be a game-changer for our fundraising efforts and help us stay on the cutting edge," said Shira Mitchell, Senior Vice President of Development for Special Olympics. "Understanding our supporters will enable us to develop more impactful and engaging campaigns. This collaboration will showcase how innovative technology can drive positive change and support our mission to empower individuals with intellectual disabilities."

Special Olympics organizes daily sports training and competitions worldwide and hosts World Games every two years, alternating between Summer and Winter Games. From March 8-16, 2025, the world will come together for the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, which promotes inclusion, equality and acceptance globally. To learn more and help support Special Olympics' mission, please visit www.specialolympics.org/donate .

About Qloo:

Qloo® is the leading AI company demystifying the intricacies of global consumer tastes and preferences. The company operates one of the world's most robust catalogs of notable people, places, things, and interests, coupled with a consumer behavior and sentiment database containing more than 10 trillion unique signals and zero Personally Identifiable Information (PII). By leveraging cutting-edge AI models, Qloo unlocks the value of these databases to understand and predict audiences' interests and affinities with unrivaled accuracy. Since 2012, Qloo's award-winning Taste AI™ technology has helped multinational companies — including Netflix, Starbucks, JCDecaux, and Michelin — drive growth by powering personalized customer experiences and large language models, superior recommendations, data-driven marketing strategies, and advanced audience intelligence. Qloo is the parent company of TasteDive®, a cultural recommendation engine and social community that allows users to discover what to watch, read, listen to, and play based on their existing unique preferences.

Visit www.qloo.com to learn more.

About Special Olympics:

Special Olympics is a global movement that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sport. With programming in sports, health, education, and community building, Special Olympics is changing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities around the world. Founded in 1968, Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to more than five million athletes in over 190 countries and territories.

