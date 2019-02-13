Qloo, the Leading AI Platform for Culture and Taste, to Participate in Universal Music Group Hackathons to Empower Music Technology Innovation

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qloo, the leading artificial intelligence platform for culture and taste, is joining Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's leading music-based entertainment company, to support a series of UMG-sponsored hackathons that will make Qloo's Application Program Interface (API) available to participants, showcasing the latest in music technology innovation.

UMG and Qloo are sponsoring the official SXSW Hackathon from March 12 to March 14 in Austin, Texas. Participants will compete to make the best use of Qloo's cross-domain API, including generating music recommendations based on taste in restaurants, empowering playlists based on geographic locations and by helping choose music to score a film based on cultural inputs. Winners will receive a cash prize and one year of enterprise access to Qloo.

"It's going to be incredible to see what these teams are able to create using Qloo's cross-domain AI to seamlessly deliver powerful results," said Qloo CEO Alex Elias. "We are excited to work with UMG to showcase new unexpected use-cases for Qloo's core cultural AI, and extend our footprint beyond e-Commerce, financial services and film into the world of music technology."

"We're passionate about helping innovative technologies flourish," said Tuhin Roy, UMG's Senior Vice President of New Digital Business and Innovation. "With Qloo, our hackathon participants will now have the ability to develop new and improved consumer experiences using machine-learning to identify cultural correlations across music, TV, film and restaurants."

The SXSW Hackathon is 24 hours of high-tech creativity where music, VR/AR, and film hacker/creators will use their programming knowledge to develop industry-changing prototypes and compete for cash prizes awarded by our panel of celebrity judges.

Through innovation activities across the globe including hackathons and its acceleration program, UMG is continually introducing cutting-edge technologies such as Qloo's to talented entrepreneurs and developers who are developing new and compelling ways for fans to engage with their favorite artists and music. UMG recently hosted hackathons in November and December at the company's offices in Mexico City, as well as Capitol Records in Los Angeles.

Qloo's AI platform is the market leader in providing completely anonymized and encrypted consumer taste data and recommendations for leading companies in the tech, entertainment, publishing, retail, travel, hospitality and CPG sectors. Qloo enables brands to make more informed predictions about what their customers' tastes might be and how their tastes correlate across over a dozen major categories, including music, film, television, podcasts, dining, nightlife, fashion, consumer products, books and travel.

About Qloo

Qloo is the leading cultural AI platform, leveraging deep intelligence to connect and predict consumer taste across domains including music, film, consumer products, fashion, hospitality and travel. Qloo's artificial intelligence platform has been a market leader in providing personalization and insights to solve real-world problems for leading companies in the tech, entertainment, publishing, travel, hospitality and CPG sectors. With one of the largest pipelines of proprietary item attribute and preference data, Qloo uses the latest in machine learning methods, and theoretical research in Neuroaesthetics, and makes this intelligence available via a robust API for developers and companies to easily tap into. Learn more at Qloo.com

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com.

