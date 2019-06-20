QM Environmental; the First Environmental Response Contractor to Launch Common Operating Picture for its Field Operations

Lightship Works and QM Environmental form strategic partnership to support the national rollout to expand Emergency Management and Environmental Response Service offerings

KAMLOOPS, BC, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - QM Environmental ("QM"), Canada's largest Environmental Response organization, is spearheading technology advancement in the environmental response industry with the implementation of Lightship Works' ("Lightship") Common Operating Picture (COP) application. The COP tool will enable collaborative planning in an emergency through real-time communication between response teams and our clients across Canada, in making timely decisions given situational awareness of the incident.

QM's response crews will be equipped with tablets and mobile devices in the field to fully capture activities and actions of incidents as they develop, and provide the necessary tracking and updates both to QM headquarters and the client.

The QM/Lightship solution will be hosted on secure IBM cloud infrastructure, and will be initiated via its 24/7 Emergency Action Centre. The host of services will include:

The ability for response crews to easily submit updates from the field that can be shared with both QM headquarters and the client

Messaging and automated notifications for QM staff and clients when an incident has occurred

Real-time GPS tracking of response personnel enroute to incidents for visual confirmation of estimated time of arrival

Automated notification capability when personnel arrive on scene

Comprehensive reporting for all data captured during response and remediation

"As Canada's leading emergency response provider, we are committed to delivering value added services to our large portfolio of clients," said Jacques Benoit, Senior Vice President and Divisional Lead, Emergency Management and Environmental Response Services for QM. "We are excited to partner with Lightship to provide innovative and robust solutions to offer our clients unparalleled visibility of response and remediation activities."

"QM is the industry leader in spill response, and together we can offer a better solution to their industrial clients across Canada. As a joint-development partner, we'll be working together to enhance our platform based on their operational feedback and experience" added Dan Erikson, Chief Operating Officer of Lightship. "We're excited to continue to push the boundaries of spill response technology, explore how we can incorporate precision weather forecasting, and artificial intelligence to QM operations."

About Lightship Works

Lightship is a field operations platform that provides a comprehensive incident response, in-field data collection, and asset management solution to large industry, local government, and emergency management organizations through simple-to-use mobile applications. Lightship's ease of use and flexibility has allowed the platform to gain traction in day-to-day industrial operations as well as during critical event response, including during the recent disastrous freshet and wildfire seasons in British Columbia.

For more information about Lightship and its platform, please visit:

https://lightshipworks.com

About QM Environmental

QM Environmental is a leading environmental and industrial services company with offices and qualified teams located across Canada to provide end-to-end capabilities to the industries and customers it serves. QM's services include: Environmental Remediation, Demolition and Decommissioning, Hazardous Materials Abatement, Civil Earthworks, Emergency Response and Management, Training, Waste Management and Facilities, and Water Treatment. A customer-driven organization, QM has been built upon 35+ years of experience solving environmental challenges through its strong culture of excellence in health and safety, integrity, and quality.

For more information about QM Environmental and its services, please visit:

http://www.QMenv.com/



