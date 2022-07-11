QM Power and Purdue University Researchers Share Final Results from Two-Year Study of Motor Technology Impact on HVAC System Energy Efficiency

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QM Power and Purdue University researchers today presented findings from the final phase of a two-part study on the impact of QM Power motor technology on the performance of a residential ducted split-system heat pump at the 2022 Herrick Conferences . The results indicated a compelling SEER2 increase when incorporating high-efficiency motors in the fans and compressor of the system. The study showed that with QM Power's Q-Sync® ultra-high-efficiency motors, the fan power consumption can be reduced significantly by retrofitting low-SEER units, with a reduction of power consumption of 34% for the outdoor unit fan motor and 21% for the indoor unit fan motor in the investigated SEER 14 single-speed unit.

2022 Herrick Conferences at Purdue University This study incorporated Q-Sync VS Variable Speed Motors

Part one of this study, concluded in February of 2021, involved a numerical analysis of a residential heat pump. The findings indicated a significant system SEER increase of 1 of the SEER 14 single-speed heat pump.

Part two concluded in June of 2022 and included actual residential heat pump hardware. The goal of this phase was to quantify how much the SEER2 rating of a single-speed residential ducted split-system heat pump (rated SEER 14) can be increased by using a more efficient indoor unit blower motor and outdoor unit fan motor. Both studies used QM Power's proprietary Q-Sync® VS Variable Speed motors .

Purdue's research team included Dr. Eckhard Groll, the William E. and Florence E. Perry Head of Mechanical Engineering and Reilly Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Davide Ziviani, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Associate Director of the Center for High Performance Buildings, and John Brehm, Master's Degree Candidate. John Brehm defended his master's thesis with the results of this study. He states ,"Upgrading the fan motors is the easiest way of increasing the system efficiency SEER. No major modifications are necessary, which can save a lot of development costs for heat pump manufacturers. The motor upgrade is a very attractive option for reaching minimum energy requirements. This can potentially be one of the upgrades to meet new minimum ratings, or it could be the missing piece to reaching the last bit of improved SEER that engineers are trying to achieve."

Rick Hepperla, Q-Sync® General Manager at QM Power, adds, "These findings formalize what QM Power's R&D efforts have consistently shown throughout the product development cycle for the most recent line of variable speed motors. The team is proud to be a part of a solution for OEMs who are tasked with reaching challenging efficiency goals that will ultimately reduce carbon emissions on a global scale."

About QM Power

QM Power has developed proprietary and patented innovations in magnetic circuits and electronic controllers for the global electric motor market. The company holds over 50 patents worldwide, including for the revolutionary Q-Sync® technology, which offers the highest efficiency motors for commercial refrigeration applications and residential and light commercial HVAC. QM Power's portfolio also includes the innovative Q-Mag® technology for use in the next generation of electric vehicle motors. Learn more at www.qmpower.com

