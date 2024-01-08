QMB Launches New MASH Tested Road Safety Products

News provided by

QMB

08 Jan, 2024, 09:21 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Driven by operational excellence and innovation, QMB proudly introduces its new cutting-edge line of products and movable barrier services across North America.

Three Decades of Expertise

QMB's evolution from a turnkey movable barrier operator and product distributor to an innovative manufacturer of specialized roadway safety products stands as a testament to three decades of passion and meaningful industry relationships. While QMB's sister company Versilis is well established as a leading manufacturer of automated gates and highway warning systems, it is no surprise that QMB is looking to bring its own wealth of experience to the market.

Certified MASH TL-3 Crash Testing Success

Amidst a busy year, QMB achieved certified MASH TL-3 crash testing for three groundbreaking products: The QUASH water-filled non-redirective crash attenuator, the TALL42 Movable Barrier, and the HP-LOCK Portable Concrete Barrier. Comprehensive details, features, visuals, and videos are available on the new company website www.qmbsafety.com.

QMB looks forward to gaining FHWA eligibility and state DOT approvals in 2024.

Innovative Offerings and Turnkey Solutions

While the QUASH  attenuator and HP-LOCK technology will be available through distribution networks, QMB aims to provide turnkey solutions to movable barrier clients, covering mobilization, operation, and maintenance. This service guarantees optimized operation and efficiency, ultimately driving cost savings and ensuring peace of mind for clients.

Marc Seguin, QMB's VP, enthusiastically shares, "This is an exciting new chapter in our history, and our team is fired up and ready for what's ahead.''

About QMB

Originating as a movable barrier operator, QMB has continuously refined operational expertise. As the owner-operator of Montreal's A-13 Bisson Bridge movable barrier since 1993, the company has executed over 31,000 consecutive on-time barrier shifts, showcasing its enduring commitment to service excellence and reliability. Simultaneously, QMB handles 10 to 15 turnkey movable barrier construction contracts annually, emphasizing the trust Agencies and Contractors have in the company. QMB also serves as a distributor for various roadside safety products. Shifting toward product supply, this background in distribution will offer an edge in nurturing robust customer relationships. Through its Versilis division, the company revolutionized repetitive lane closures via the SwiftGate automated lane closure system. Leveraging manufacturing expertise and a robust industry network, these assets will be pivotal in the company's forthcoming endeavors. For further details about QMB, please visit www.qmbsafety.com

SOURCE QMB

