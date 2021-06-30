QMC Telecom closes R$ 500 million debt financing for new investments in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QMC Telecom International ("QMC"), a leader in wireless infrastructure, indoor systems, and special cellular network projects, increased its credit facilities for new infrastructure investments in Brazil with a R$500 million public Debentures issuance led by Itaú BBA ("Itaú") as underwriter. This new facility refinances a prior transaction with ING for R$150MM in 2018 and solidifies QMC's position as a long-term player for its customers and business partners.

"Throughout its years operating in Brazil, QMC has grown at a continuously rapid pace and has differentiated itself in the market for the quality of its services and solutions. This new milestone reflects the great work done by our entire team who remain laser focused on improving connectivity for our customers," said Jose Stella, QMC's co-CEO and co-Founder. "Our strong market position coupled with our growth trajectory within a dynamic telecom sector, allowed us to more than triple the size of our credit facilities. This represents a vote of confidence for QMC from the Brazilian market and will enable us to accelerate our growth in the country", added Rafael Somoza, also co-CEO and co-Founder of QMC.

With the R$ 500 million, QMC expects to help further strengthen the cellular networks of Brazilian operators by investing in infrastructure focused on wireless solutions. QMC's solutions include build-to-suit towers, DAS (Distributed Antenna Systems), and small cells, in addition to several special projects for neutral-host infrastructure which are increasingly gaining prominence in the telecom world.

Ricardo Zubieta, QMC's CFO, celebrated the announcement saying: "We are delighted to add Itaú BBA to our lender group in addition to continuing our partnership with ING. We remain committed to increasingly investing more in the Americas, especially Brazil, where we see a market with enormous potential and in which we are uniquely positioned to serve our clients with our full suite of 5G-ready infrastructure solutions."

"At a time when wireless connectivity has become essential in our everyday lives and work, this financing is yet another demonstration of our commitment to providing the best solutions to our customers," said Caio Viggiano, Itaú BBA's Managing Director of Fixed Income.

About QMC Telecom International

Founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2008, QMC Telecom International ("QMC") is a multinational independent owner and operator of wireless infrastructure. The company develops, owns, acquires, and manages rooftops, macro sites, indoor DAS, and street level solutions in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, and Puerto Rico. QMC is backed by a group of renowned investors including Accel, Housatonic Partners, and Grupo Santo Domingo.

About Itaú BBA

Itaú BBA is Latin America's largest corporate investment bank and it is part of the Itaú Unibanco group, one of the largest financial conglomerates in the world. Itaú BBA provides service to institutional investors and the group's highest-revenue clients. The portfolio includes products and services such as asset management, mergers and acquisitions consultancy, share offerings, securitization, derivatives, structured operations, cash management, financing, and guarantees, among others.

Contact: Eduardo Miki, [email protected]

SOURCE QMC Telecom

Related Links

www.qmctelecom.com

