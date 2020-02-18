QMC Telecom International expands leadership team

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the expansion of its executive leadership team, QMC Telecom International ("QMC"), a leading independent owner, developer, and operator of wireless communications infrastructure assets in Latin America, announced today the appointments of María Betancourt as Chief People Officer and José Javier Martinez Rellán as Chief Information & Process Officer.

In her role as Chief People Officer, María will provide strategic leadership of the Human Resources function to support QMC's continued growth while maintaining its entrepreneurial and client obsessed mindset as its driving force. She brings over 20 years of experience in Latin America, the United States, and other international markets. María most recently served as the People Function Vice-President for Operations and Logistics at Walmart Mexico and Central America where she was named one of the top 30 CHRO's in Mexico.

"As we continue our rapid expansion across products and geographies, reinforcing our company culture and maintaining a deep leadership bench will continue to be top priorities for us as we deliver on our vision to Foster Growth, Enable Connectivity, and Solve Client Needs in all our markets," said Rafael Somoza, QMC Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "María brings to QMC a proven track record in designing, reengineering and implementing transformations in the People function that will help us achieve this goal".

María holds a B.B.A. degree in Computer Information Systems and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Puerto Rico.

In his role as Chief Information and Process Officer, José Javier Martínez Rellán will operate as a strategic business leader driving QMC's information technology and business process initiatives. He will be designing and executing strategies to enable the company to leverage operational efficiencies, introduce new product solutions, and increase customer satisfaction. José Javier brings over 18 years of experience in IT and process related positions across the Americas and Europe. Prior to joining QMC, José Javier was the CIO & CTO for Globenet, a submarine cable company.

"José Javier adds vital capabilities to the digital transformation of QMC, empowering us to boost our Results-Driven and Built-to-Last core values," said José Stella, QMC Co-CEO and Co-Founder. "His record of success transforming IT & process capabilities fits perfectly with QMC's vision."

José Javier holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from the Universidad de León in Spain and an Executive MBA from IE Business School.

"We are thrilled to have executives of the caliber of María and José Javier join our team. They are both yet another example of the incredible talent QMC is attracting to propel its next phase of growth," added Stella.

About QMC Telecom International:

Founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 2008, QMC Telecom International ("QMC") owns and operates over 2,200 wireless infrastructure sites and has rights over 42,500 sites for the deployment of infrastructure by our telecom clients in Latin America. The company develops, owns, acquires and manages rooftops, macro sites, small cells and DAS solutions in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Puerto Rico. QMC is backed by a group of renowned investors including Accel, Housatonic Partners and Grupo Santo Domingo.

Contact Info:

Julia Eboli

+55 11 99762-2278

SOURCE QMC Telecom International