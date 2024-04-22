Qmerit Announces Significant 2023 Growth with 71% Rise in Home EV Charging Implementations and 170% Increase in Battery Storage Installations

National network of certified electricians grew to 23,000+

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on Earth Day, Qmerit, North America's leading provider of implementation and systems integration solutions for electrification technologies, is announcing significant increases in its residential services related to electric vehicle charging and battery storage systems in addition to results for solar panels and other services.

Qmerit's national network of certified electricians implemented more than 180,000 Level 2 and DC Fast EV charging systems for residencies in 2023, compared to more than 105,000 in 2022, a rise of about 71%.

The Qmerit network also performed more than 17,500 battery storage system implementations in 2023, a jump of approximately 170% from the prior year, in addition to more than 27,000 solar panel installations, a 2% uptick.

And in a development that may underscore a growing awareness among consumers to view electrification components holistically, Qmerit completed more than 6,600 projects in which solar panels and battery storage units were implemented as a system. This is the first year for capturing data on this category.

"Qmerit continues to build a strong platform in becoming America's trusted and one-stop source for implementation and systems integration services that electrify our homes and businesses," said Tracy K. Price, CEO and founder of Qmerit.

"We need safe and streamlined solutions if America is to meet its electrification goals by 2030 – and with that the benefits of reduced pollution and a more resilient grid that taps into the country's expanding and diverse energy sources."

Despite a well-chronicled shortage of qualified workers to support the country's electrification movement, Qmerit grew its national network of certified and vetted electricians to more than 23,700, compared to about 15,000 the year prior.

"Electrification deals in technical work that is continuously advancing," said Price. "Consumers need to know that the person entering their home is a trusted professional with the latest skills and training – safety and quality have to lead America's shift toward electrification."

Qmerit's results also reflected regional diversity regarding its annual increases. Both Texas and Florida showed a 138% rise in home EV charging installations while North Carolina rose by 122% and Georgia 194%. California, which had the highest volume of increase, went up 87% while New York jumped 149%.

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores, well above the industry average. Qmerit has just issued a white paper, Electrification2030 , that examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/ , and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact:

Samantha Graham

[email protected]

SOURCE Qmerit