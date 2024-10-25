Qmerit Delivering $100 and $250 Replacement Credits to JuiceBox EV Charging Customers

Part of a full-service solution for homes and businesses reeling from Enel X's abrupt departure from North America

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit, North America's leading provider of implementation and integration services for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, is launching a replacement credit in response to customer inquiries regarding the Enel X JuiceBox EV chargers.

JuiceBox owners can return their chargers to Qmerit for a credit toward expert charger replacement services. Worth up to $100 per job for residential customers and $250 per job for commercial customers, the credit will be applied to permitting fees that accompany charger replacements. Every Qmerit charger installation includes all permitting and inspections in keeping with the organization's commitment to safety. This offer expires Dec. 31, 2024.

To pursue the credit, JuiceBox owners can access this link. Owners will be connected to a member of Qmerit's customer success team, who will help determine if the charger should be replaced or supported by a new SIM card. For those needing a new charger, Qmerit will help determine the most suitable option, drawing on its extensive experience with EV charging installations.

A Qmerit-certified electrician will then perform the work. Qmerit maintains North America's largest EV charger installation network with more than 23,000 electricians who are licensed, insured and background-checked and trained on the charging equipment.

"Qmerit has the expertise, the scale and the personal touch to blanket North America with a full-service answer to this issue," said Qmerit Founder and CEO Tracy K. Price. "Everything we do is about making the latest advances in electrification more trusted and streamlined for homes and businesses."

Enel X announced on Oct. 2 that it was closing its charging business in the U.S. and Canada effective Oct. 11. For residential customers, the JuiceBox hardware will continue to function, but all software and app support is discontinued. For business customers, the chargers may soon stop working altogether. Canary recently reported that the "roughly 25,000 JuiceBox commercial chargers" would be "bricked" and "unable to process payments or initiate and manage charging sessions."

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores, well above the industry average. Qmerit's white paper, Electrification2030, examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

