Qmerit Introduces EV Charging Warranty Support & Maintenance Services

Tackling Charging Infrastructure Reliability Concerns

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The documented unreliability of America's networks of electric vehicle (EV) chargers remains a hindrance to mass EV adoption. Tackling this challenge head on, Qmerit, North America's leading installer of home and business EV chargers, is introducing a unique suite of EV charging warranty support and maintenance services.

Qmerit's services encompass on-demand repairs; warranty support; comprehensive coverage in which Qmerit assumes responsibility for all equipment parts; and preventative and predictive maintenance to enhance uptime and reduce emergency situations.

Qmerit's new services are initially intended for EV supply equipment makers (EVSEs) and charge point operators (CPOs) who provide charging systems and related services to a range of commercial properties, including office parks, entertainment venues, manufacturing facilities, mixed-use developments and more.

Qmerit will deliver to EVSEs and CPOs the technological platform (integrated into existing CRM and/or work order management systems) and national network of certified, highly-skilled electricians and technicians as required for the work. This will help commercial properties maintain their charging systems at peak performance, thus maximizing their investment in EV charging while complying with the 97% uptime requirement for funding under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. This will also meet electrical safety standards as defined by the National Fire Protection Association, NFPA 70E.

Recent studies, including an August report by J.D. Powers, show that a lack of confidence in public charging is holding back consumer adoption of EVs. Qmerit's Electrification 2030 white paper offered insights into the problem, including the need to prioritize private business and residential charging as a complement to the public efforts. The paper also previewed the technologies emerging to help maintain charging equipment on a national scale, including the rise of Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI), which will enable some charging issues to be diagnosed and solved remotely.

"This is about more than maintaining equipment – it's about building and sustaining the confidence of American consumers in EVs and charging," said Qmerit CEO and founder Tracy K. Price. "As the leading home and business EV charger installer, our entry into the warranty and services arena will help ensure that the safe and reliable charging infrastructure that Americans want, is available when they need it, and will accelerate the electrification of transportation."

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average. Qmerit has just issued a white paper, Electrification2030, that examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/ and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Samantha Graham, samantha.graham@qmerit.com

SOURCE Qmerit