Qmerit Launches PowerHouse by Qmerit™ to Provide Bundled Home Electrification Solutions

Simplifies vehicle-to-home (V2H) backup power in addition to whole-home electrification packages that combine EV charging with solar, battery and other technologies

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit has launched PowerHouse by Qmerit™, a suite of residential electrification installation and integration services -- including vehicle-to-home (V2H) emergency power – aligned to consumers' growing demand for energy solutions that bring greater resiliency and monetary benefits for the home along with less pollution for communities.

Qmerit, North America's leading provider of implementation services for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, functions as an organizing principle for the myriad of stakeholders in the electrification movement, including auto OEMs, EVSEs, utilities and consumers. The company's building trades origin and extensive experience make it uniquely qualified for this ambition.

PowerHouse by Qmerit™ streamlines the complex process of acquiring and implementing residential electrification equipment such as bidirectional EV charging, solar panels, energy storage, load centers, heat pumps, and other related technologies and components.

The PowerHouse by Qmerit™ service, accessed directly through an EV auto manufacturer program or a direct-to-consumer interest form, helps homeowners and builders select the best-suited electrification products for the project. It then handles implementation and systems integration using Qmerit's trusted network of licensed and certified electricians.

In addition, PowerHouse by Qmerit™ scans pricing from thousands of successful electrification projects across North America to provide best-value quotes that are within market ranges and that consider regional variability. It also identifies the federal, state and local incentives that reduce upfront costs, and it can help consumers explore ongoing savings or income-generating opportunities with their local utility.

"America has arrived at an inflection point in which all of the technical, policy and financial elements are in place to support a societal shift toward whole-home electrification," said Qmerit CEO Tracy K. Price. "Now what's needed is a comprehensive way to assemble these complex elements into a simple, financeable, home-energy retrofit that makes it easier to implement. That's exactly what PowerHouse by Qmerit™ brings to the marketplace."

With the launch of PowerHouse by Qmerit™, consumers can make informed decisions at any stage in their electrification journey, whether starting with a single component like EV charging or solar panels or pursuing integrated systems that provide new forms of energy management, such as emergency backup power and the ability to direct energy flows to rooms and appliances. Homeowners can even send excess energy to the utility via bidirectional technology, which could support America's transition to a cleaner, more resilient grid and the rise of virtual power plants (VPPs).

Among the forces advancing home electrification, said Price, is the surge of electric vehicles equipped with bidirectional capability, the underlying technology that routes the vehicle's energy to the home or grid. Another tailwind is the proliferation of net metering laws -- 34 states now have them -- which pave the way for utilities to issue credits to homeowners for the power produced by their solar panels.

Billions of dollars in federal, state and local incentives are also coming online. In April, the Department of Energy announced its first state award under the Inflation Reduction Act's Home Energy Rebate Program -- a $158 million grant to New York. The DOE also announced that 11 other states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington – have submitted funding applications.

This program consists of the Home Efficiency Rebates Program, which offers $4.3 billion to states and territories to reduce the upfront cost of whole-home energy efficiency upgrades in single and multifamily homes. It also entails the Electrification and Appliance Rebates Program of $4.3 billion for state energy offices to reduce the upfront costs of efficient electric technologies such as heat pumps for heating and cooling and heat-pump water heaters in single and multifamily homes.

"Momentum is building for whole-home electrification like never before," said Price. "Qmerit is excited to launch PowerHouse by Qmerit™ to bring it all together on behalf of the consumer."

About Qmerit



Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores, well above the industry average. Qmerit's white paper, Electrification2030 , examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/ , and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

