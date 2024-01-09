Qmerit Selected as a Preferred Installer for GM Energy's Residential Products

Builds on Long Standing Collaboration; Helps Create Streamlined Customer Experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit, North America's leading provider of distributed workforce management solutions for EV chargers and other electrification technologies, has been selected as a preferred installer for GM Energy's initial suite of residential products.

This new arrangement builds on Qmerit's long standing relationship with General Motors (GM), a collaboration that has seen several successful efforts including charging installations for both retail and GM Envolve commercial customers.

GM Energy's portfolio of residential products are the company's first energy management solutions available to residential customers. They are designed to provide greater energy independence, resiliency and value. The solutions enable the use of backup power for essential home needs when energy is unavailable from the grid.

Qmerit's exceptional, market-leading assessment platform and national network of certified electricians will help ensure a streamlined, seamless installation process for GM Energy's full suite of residential electrification products and technologies. These include the GM Energy PowerShift Charger and the GM Energy V2H Enablement Kit, among other products.

Combined with GM's Energy Cloud software, these components will enable customers to manage back-and-forth energy flows among the EV, home and stationary storage. This effectively provides a source of power during outages in addition to more day-to-day energy flexibility, including the ability to store excess power from the grid or solar panels to be used when needed.

"As GM continues to advance its vision of an all-electric future, our new energy management product and service offerings will help make EV ownership an even more compelling option," says Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. "By expanding our collaboration with Qmerit as a preferred installer, more customers will have access to the extended benefits of EV technology and participate in a larger energy ecosystem than ever before."

GM Energy's residential offerings were created to be flexible, allowing customers to purchase select product bundles that align with their energy needs and budget. Interested customers will be able to learn more about GM Energy's residential offerings and Qmerit's installation services by visiting gmenergy.gm.com.

"As noted in our new white paper Electrification2030, America's sweeping transition toward a clean-energy electrical grid will hinge greatly on new home-based products and services," said Qmerit founder and CEO Tracy K. Price.

"GM Energy's suite of residential products and services will substantially help meet that crucial need, and we're excited and proud to partner with GM Energy to bring those offerings to homes nationwide."

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average. Qmerit has just issued a white paper, Electrification2030, that examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

