Qmerit's 2024 Milestones Open Growth Paths For EVs, Solar, Battery and Electrical Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit, North America's leading provider of implementation and integration services for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, is announcing a banner year of alliances and launches designed to jumpstart the growth of electrification and electrical services in 2025.

With its North American network of more than 24,000 licensed, certified, and highly trained electricians, Qmerit teamed with brands like Ford, GM Energy, Stellantis, Schneider Electric and Dominion Energy Virginia in ushering programs to make EVs more affordable and easier to use. Qmerit also became a certified installer for the Tesla Powershare charging system that's part of the Tesla Cybertruck.

"Qmerit is in a unique position to help quarterback America's drive toward greater electrification," said Qmerit Chief Operating Officer Oliver Phillips. "Workforce underpins any initiative to increase electrification – we have a central role to play in catalyzing cross-sector solutions that meet the practical needs of consumers while creating jobs for America."

Qmerit's 2024 calendar of accomplishments includes:

Dominion Energy Virginia – Oct. 7 . Qmerit and Dominion Virginia Energy partnered to reduce the upfront costs and hassles of acquiring Level 2 home charging in Virginia . Customers can spread the price of the charger and its installation across their utility bills as part of Dominion's Residential Charger Program. Some residents can even get this for free based on income.

Qmerit and Dominion Virginia Energy partnered to reduce the upfront costs and hassles of acquiring Level 2 home charging in . Customers can spread the price of the charger and its installation across their utility bills as part of Dominion's Residential Charger Program. Some residents can even get this for free based on income. Ford Power Promise – Oct. 1 . Qmerit teamed with Ford to launch the groundbreaking Ford Power Promise. This offer gives buyers of the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E the choice of a free home charging unit with standard installation or $2,000 off the vehicle sticker price. The program also makes installations a more streamlined part of the car-buying process.

. Qmerit teamed with Ford to launch the groundbreaking Ford Power Promise. This offer gives buyers of the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E the choice of a free home charging unit with standard installation or off the vehicle sticker price. The program also makes installations a more streamlined part of the car-buying process. Schneider Charge Pro – Sept. 10 . Qmerit was selected to provide comprehensive installation and maintenance services for Schneider Electric's new Charge Pro charging unit for fleets, workplaces, multifamily residences and entertainment venues.

. Qmerit was selected to provide comprehensive installation and maintenance services for Schneider Electric's new Charge Pro charging unit for fleets, workplaces, multifamily residences and entertainment venues. Stellantis Free2move Charge Home Package – July 15 . Qmerit was cited as the preferred installer for Stellantis's Free2move Charge Home program which provides at no cost a Level 2 charger or $600 in charging station credits. Qmerit is making the charger installation process seamless as it relates to estimates, scheduling, permits and executing the work.

. Qmerit was cited as the preferred installer for Stellantis's Free2move Charge Home program which provides at no cost a Level 2 charger or in charging station credits. Qmerit is making the charger installation process seamless as it relates to estimates, scheduling, permits and executing the work. Tesla Powershare Charging System – June 18 . Qmerit was named a certified installer for the Tesla Powershare charging system that accompanies the Tesla Cybertruck. Powershare includes the Tesla Wall Connector for Level 2 home charging and the Tesla Gateway for backup power and other services that bring greater energy independence.

Qmerit was named a certified installer for the Tesla Powershare charging system that accompanies the Tesla Cybertruck. Powershare includes the Tesla Wall Connector for Level 2 home charging and the Tesla Gateway for backup power and other services that bring greater energy independence. PowerHouse by Qmerit – June 11 . Qmerit launched this service for companies looking to help consumers streamline the acquisition of solar and other electrification technologies, including bidirectional EV charging, energy storage, load centers, and heat pumps. PowerHouse by Qmerit is creating an easier path for homes to achieve energy freedom and control, including backup power during emergencies.

. Qmerit launched this service for companies looking to help consumers streamline the acquisition of solar and other electrification technologies, including bidirectional EV charging, energy storage, load centers, and heat pumps. PowerHouse by Qmerit is creating an easier path for homes to achieve energy freedom and control, including backup power during emergencies. Flash, EV Connect Parking Solutions – April 16 . Qmerit entered a three-way arrangement with Flash and EV Connect that gives drivers palm-of-hand ease in accessing, reserving, and paying for charging at thousands of parking lots and garages nationwide.

. Qmerit entered a three-way arrangement with Flash and EV Connect that gives drivers palm-of-hand ease in accessing, reserving, and paying for charging at thousands of parking lots and garages nationwide. Qmerit Commercial Maintenance/Warranty Services – March 7 . Qmerit rolled out a service providing on-demand repairs and warranty support for charging equipment at office parks, entertainment venues, manufacturing sites, mixed-use developments and other properties. This and the Flash/EV Connect initiative are increasing confidence in America's charging infrastructure.

. Qmerit rolled out a service providing on-demand repairs and warranty support for charging equipment at office parks, entertainment venues, manufacturing sites, mixed-use developments and other properties. This and the Flash/EV Connect initiative are increasing confidence in America's charging infrastructure. GM Energy Home System – Jan. 9 . Qmerit became the preferred installer for the GM Energy Home System of residential electrification products, which include the GM Energy PowerShift charger, the GM Energy Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) Enablement kit and the GM Energy PowerBank battery system. GM Energy also refers customers interested in solar to Qmerit for site assessments, compatibility checks, and personalized quotes.

These achievements build upon previous successes with such marquee brands as Chevrolet, Toyota, Cadillac, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Enterprise, NAPA, and the Phoenix water and power company SRP.

"Qmerit has a strong history of working across the electrification ecosystem to forge consumer-centric solutions that blend complementary skills and services," said Tom Bowen, President of Qmerit Solutions. "We look forward to leveraging our position to help overcome barriers and challenges in driving electrification forward in the New Year."

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging, electrical services, and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of independent Certified Solutions Partners, Certified Installers and company-owned contractors skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts customer experience (NPS) scores, high above the industry average. Qmerit's white paper, Electrification2030, examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

