QMetrics Selected as the Validator for NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QMetrics was selected as the validator for the Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). DAV is the first program in the country to validate data streams shared between Electronic Health Records (EHRs), data aggregators, and third-party recipients (e.g., health plans). The two-fold goal of the DAV program is to increase interoperability in quality reporting and decrease the provider burden of manual data collection. Healthcare organizations now have access to validated data for closing gaps in care and enhanced quality of care reporting for HEDIS® and other quality programs. Providers can anticipate lessened administrative burden with reduced disruption of operational processes to meet data collection requests.

QMetrics has worked closely with NCQA over the past two years to develop the program protocols, standards, and primary source verification (PSV) methodology to review and evaluate all primary data sources used in data outputs. The pilot program included three Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) based in New York, followed by an early adopter phase including a large California HIE. The program now includes 15 organizations located in various states across the country.

"Our Data Aggregator Validation program was formed to address what payers were telling us, that HEDIS audits of clinical data from aggregator vendors could prove too burdensome," said Rick Moore, NCQA Chief Information Officer. "Now NCQA can validate an aggregator's data sources prior to a HEDIS reporting year, and then health plans may use the approved sources as standard supplemental data without requiring more audits at the plan level."

"We are grateful to be part of this journey and use our extensive HEDIS audit expertise to help build the DAV program in collaboration with NCQA," said Suzan Mora Dalen, CEO and founder of QMetrics. "This is a transformative time, and the DAV program is the evidence of the digital transformation taking place."

The second Cohort of the DAV program will begin in October 2021.

