QMi Reveals Rebranding, Forges New Chapter in Physical Security Innovation

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QMi, a leader in the physical security industry, recently revealed a rebrand that positions the company for its next phase of innovation and growth. The dynamic new brand look reflects its commitment to pioneering security innovations that protect businesses and homeowners in an increasingly uncertain world.

The rebranding effort builds on QMi's unsurpassed legacy in security shutters and embraces its expanded focus on high-security doors and Riot Glass® security glazing over the last several years.

"Our customers and dealer partners need security product and service solutions that meet their rapidly evolving needs," said Kevin White, QMi President and CEO. "Our refreshed brand identity reflects QMi's unrelenting focus on security-driven innovation and how we can deliver that to the markets and customers we serve."

The updated QMi logo showcases its philosophy around layered security for its customers, with overlapping shapes that symbolize layers of physical protection and the intersection of product and service innovation.

"We are accelerating development of new products and refining how we interface with our customers to protect what matters most," explained White. "Our recent investments in new systems and processes allow us to take our customer experience to a whole new level and deliver on this expanded brand promise."

QMi is a leading manufacturer of physical security solutions, including security shutters, high-security doors, and forced-entry and ballistic security glass.

We protect over 40,000 businesses and 100,000+ homeowners with customized high security solutions. QMi leads the industry in customer satisfaction, delivery lead time, product quality, and in-field performance.

More than 35 years of engineering and operations expertise are rolled into our protection for front, middle, and back of commercial properties. Our products also safeguard homes, schools, warehouses, airports, and government buildings from forced entry and ballistic attack.

Loss prevention professionals, architects, construction professionals, and informed homeowners trust QMi to protect their property from criminal attacks and extreme weather events.

QMi designs and builds its products at its headquarters in Itasca, IL.

