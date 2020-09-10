QMT Windchimes Rebrands to Wind River Chimes

The decision to rebrand was made after identifying that the company needed a name that reflects and celebrates everything that makes it unique—from its focus on superior sound quality, USA-sourced materials and Virginia-made craftsmanship, to its commitment to improving lives with its chimes, its charitable partnerships and its workplace programs.

As part of the rebranding process, the company engaged in market research that revealed how QMT was perceived by employees, retailers and customers. With that input in mind, the new brand identity was created to reflect those identified values and brand attributes.

"The truth is that our original name (QMT Windchimes) never really captured the heart and soul of our products or our company," said Jaime Baisden, Wind River president. "Our chimes are individually handcrafted and hand-tuned in Virginia and have always been influenced by the rivers and mountain breezes that surround us—what better way to reflect that connection than with our new name," he said.

The new website, www.windriverchimes.com, allows for quick, easy ordering whether for wholesale partners or consumers ordering directly. It also contains guidance on how to choose or pair a chime from an assortment of options, including various sizes and themes across the extensive wind chime line.

This line ranges from the most popular Corinthian Bells to the elegant Arabesque and the simple clean lines of Festival. It also includes specialty chimes, such as the customizable Noteworthy or For The Girls, which commemorates those touched by breast cancer.

In addition to the new name, the Wind River rebrand includes a new tagline, Inspiring Harmony. This tagline not only expresses the musical integrity of each chime, but the harmonious way these beautiful chimes can bring melodic peace to any moment or space.

"We believe music is universal and speaks to everyone," said Baisden. "Sounds that are inspired by nature resonate deeply inside the mind and heart. Adopting the name Wind River Chimes with the tagline Inspiring Harmony reflects this resonance—a harmonious connection between sound and nature."

Inspiring Harmony is also meant to convey the company's commitment to be "people-first," whether to its employees, the many charity organizations it supports, or its global community. And Baisden believes that this message, reflected in its products, is more important now than ever before.

About Wind River Chimes

While its name and logo have changed, the team at Wind River remains committed to providing the same beautiful, resilient, high-quality wind chimes that retailers and customers have come to expect for more than 30 years. Most importantly, its commitment to producing a quality product and giving back to the community is as strong as ever. With its renewed identity in place, Wind River is poised for even greater growth in the years to come.

Keep an eye out for the new Wind River brand identity as it makes its way to store shelves, product packaging and on the newly redesigned website, WindRiverChimes.com.

Media Contact:

Luke Croushorn, Vice President Sales

[email protected]

800-345-2530

SOURCE Wind River Chimes

Related Links

http://www.windriverchimes.com

