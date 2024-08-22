Qmulos Announces General Availability of Q-Compliance Version 4.6.0

Leading compliance automation provider adds new product features to help deliver real-time, data-driven compliance automation and auditing solutions to meet the needs of the enterprise

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, today announced the general availability of Q-Compliance V4.6.0. This latest update introduces significant features to streamline federal compliance processes and enhance user experience.

FedRAMP OSCAL SSP Generator

Qmulos is excited to launch its groundbreaking FedRAMP OSCAL SSP generator, which enables organizations to create and generate FedRAMP-compliant System Security Plans (SSPs) using the Open Security Controls Assessment Language (OSCAL). This tool significantly reduces the time and complexity associated with FedRAMP authorization.

Built directly into Q-Compliance, this feature represents a substantial advancement in compliance automation. By simplifying the creation of these critical documents, Qmulos empowers clients to accelerate their FedRAMP authorization process, saving time and resources while ensuring accuracy and completeness.

"With Q-Compliance 4.6.0, we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in compliance automation," said Matt Coose, Founder and CEO of Qmulos. "Our new FedRAMP OSCAL SSP generator is a game-changer for organizations seeking FedRAMP authorization. It reflects our commitment to making compliance processes efficient, accurate, and real-time."

Key benefits of this new feature include:

Automated OSCAL Generation: Convert existing system information into a FedRAMP-compliant OSCAL format with a single click.

Intuitive Interface: Easily input and manage system security details.

Real-time Validation: Ensure all required FedRAMP elements are present and correctly formatted.

Version Control: Track changes and maintain a history of SSP revisions.

Collaboration Tools: Enable seamless teamwork on SSP development.

Clients can access the OSCAL SSP generator via the existing SSP dashboard in Q-Compliance. Once all the required information is complete, generating your SSP report in OSCAL format is just a click away. For those who prefer not to use the OSCAL format, export to a Microsoft Word document remains available on the legacy SSP page, accessible via the "Previous Version" link on the new SSP dashboard.

Enhanced ATO Workflow Interface

The new version introduces a transformative upgrade to the Authority to Operate (ATO) workflow interface. The redesigned ATO dashboard in Q-Compliance features an intuitive layout that simplifies navigation through the complex ATO process. Users can view a comprehensive activity log that tracks every step of the ATO journey, detailing when and by whom specific states in the workflow were accepted or rejected. This historical workflow record ensures transparency and accountability throughout the entire ATO lifecycle.

Additional Enhancements

Other enhancements in Q-Compliance 4.6.0 include the addition of NIST 800-53 Revision 5-specific CCIs or subcontrols to the UI, a framework filter added to the Data Sources page, an update to the eMASS Implementation Plan import to handle capitalization of values more flexibly, and various bug fixes.

Q-Compliance 4.6.0 is now available to all current customers and new users. For more information about Q-Compliance and its features, visit www.qmulos.com.

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a next-gen compliance, security and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance, Q-Core, and Q-Audit technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while delivering a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

