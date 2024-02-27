Qmulos Global Cybersecurity Leader Igor Volovich to Speak at ACI Cybersecurity Law & Compliance Conference in February

VP of Compliance Strategy at a leading compliance automation provider will participate in a panel discussion on cyber risk management, alongside corporate counsel from Cisco, L3Harris, and Toyota Motor North America Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, today announced that its VP of Compliance Strategy, Igor Volovich, will speak on an upcoming panel at the ACI National Conference on Cybersecurity Law & Compliance February 28-29, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The conference is designed to help attendees navigate the complicated web of the latest federal and state requirements and help companies better understand how to satisfy SEC, FTC, and more agencies' expectations.

Panel date and time: February 28, 2024, at 2:45 pm ET

Volovich will join an expert panel discussion, " Updating and Implementing Your Cyber Risk Management and Strategy: The Finer Points of Meeting Agencies Expectations ," alongside Richard Peterson, Senior Corporate Counsel, Security & Trust, Cisco, Sandeep Kathuria, Assistant General Counsel, Cybersecurity and Government Contracts, L3Harris, and Kimberly Udovic, Vice President, Assistant Counsel, Regulatory, Toyota Motor North America Inc., and.

The panelists will explore how and when to:

Develop a cybersecurity risk management strategy to identify material risks, assess potential impacts, and detail efforts to manage them

Establish and document cybersecurity policies and procedures and review them annually

Disclose whether a company has designated a cybersecurity expert at the board level

Report when a board member, board committee, or other governance body within the company has oversight of cybersecurity

Consider cyber expertise when assembling the board of directors

Incorporate cybersecurity disclosure into proxy statements and annual reports

"Companies are experiencing serious wake-up calls to elevate their security and risk management strategies," said Volovich. "At the same time, the compliance standards and frameworks are continuously evolving, as are the consequences for cyber negligence. It's a new world, and businesses can't afford to handle their security and compliance with separate gloves. Converged continuous compliance is the way forward, and the only way to gain a strong risk posture against modern-day risks."

Igor Volovich is a global CISO, strategist, advisor, author, speaker, and global cybersecurity leader with 20+ years of service to the world's largest private and public-sector entities, Fortune 100 firms, and US policy, legislative, and regulatory communities.

For more information on Qmulos and its innovative solutions that converge compliance, security, and risk management, visit https://www.qmulos.com/ .

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a next-gen compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance and Q-Audit technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while providing a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

About ACI, a C5 Group Company

The C5 Group is comprised of three affiliated companies: the American Conference Institute (ACI), the Canadian Institute (CI) and C5, its London contingency. All three organizations monitor trends and developments in every major industry with a view to providing timely and leading-edge information. Produced by former in-house and outside counsel as well as some of the industry's most seasoned professionals, C5 Group's business development, marketing, and production teams set the benchmark for intellect and quality in content.

