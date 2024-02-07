Qmulos Launches Q-Compliance Core for Businesses in Need of a Modern Compliance Approach

News provided by

Qmulos

07 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

As cyber threats grow alongside penalties for negligence, risk and compliance management has become a higher priority function across organizations, creating demand for more robust compliance solutions that deliver immediate value

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, today announced the launch of Q-Compliance Core. The solution will provide an on-ramp to continuous compliance for companies that are looking to start their migration away from legacy GRC solutions and manual spreadsheets that can't keep pace with today's requirements and need a more robust and modern compliance program.

Q-Compliance Core empowers CISOs to more efficiently and effortlessly, manage compliance tasks. Intuitive dashboards deliver comprehensive insights and help teams navigate seamlessly across diverse compliance frameworks, centralizing and streamlining evidence management, tracking remediation activities, and effortlessly generating the necessary artifacts in order to develop a more robust risk management program and stronger cybersecurity posture.

As businesses' compliance program maturity grows, they can transition to Q-Compliance, Qmulos' premier solution for real-time control visibility and the automated collection of technical evidence. Q-Compliance unlocks continuous monitoring of cybersecurity compliance and full transparency for reporting and audits. By building on the foundation of Q-Compliance Core, companies can accelerate their journey to achieving continuous compliance, helping to protect themselves in a new era of accountability.  

Qmulos' flagship Q-Compliance platform is used by the most demanding commercial and government organizations, such as Cisco, RAND, and many other enterprises because it is the only solution on the market that can leverage data across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid applications to demonstrate compliance.

"Legacy GRC programs are struggling to keep pace with today's cyber risks," said Matt Coose, founder and CEO of Qmulos. "Q-Compliance Core offers a quicker and smoother path for businesses to grow a continuous cybersecurity and compliance program. The dead-end street of existing legacy and paper-based tools will never allow companies to achieve the continuous monitoring critical to achieving multi-framework compliance and enabling proactive cybersecurity."

Q-Compliance Core provides effective cybersecurity compliance for on-premises and cloud systems. For more details on Q-Compliance Core, visit our website.

For more information on Qmulos, visit https://www.qmulos.com/.

About Qmulos
Qmulos is a next-gen compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance and Q-Audit technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while providing a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

Media Contact
Colleen Martin
[email protected]
(570) 259-0915

SOURCE Qmulos

Also from this source

Qmulos Announces General Availability of Q-Compliance V4.4.0 and Q-Audit V3.70

Qmulos Announces General Availability of Q-Compliance V4.4.0 and Q-Audit V3.70

Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security, and risk management automation provider, today announced the general availability of Q-Compliance...
Qmulos Expands Cybersecurity Compliance Framework Support, Accelerates Data Onboarding, and Elevates Real-Time Detection of Threats through New Product Updates

Qmulos Expands Cybersecurity Compliance Framework Support, Accelerates Data Onboarding, and Elevates Real-Time Detection of Threats through New Product Updates

Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security and risk management automation provider, today announced updates to its flagship technology platform,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.