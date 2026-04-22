Qmulos Now Available on Cisco Global Price List (GPL), Accelerating Continuous Compliance Solutions for Joint Customers

News provided byQmulos
Apr 22, 2026, 13:47 ET
CHANTILLY, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a leader in Continuous Compliance, today announced that its flagship products, Q-Compliance (Q-C) and Q-Behavior Analytics and Audit (Q-BA2), are now available on the Cisco® Global Price List (GPL) via the SolutionsPlus Partner Program. This strategic integration allows Cisco partners and customers to seamlessly purchase Q-C and Q-BA2 directly through Cisco's sales organization, simplifying procurement and accelerating the deployment of automated compliance solutions.
By joining the Cisco GPL, Qmulos deepens its pre-existing partnership with Splunk, now a Cisco company, empowering organizations to address complex automated compliance challenges with integrated, validated technologies. The collaboration enables a unified buying experience for customers looking to combine Cisco's industry-leading infrastructure with Qmulos' specialized capabilities.
"Becoming a SolutionsPlus partner and getting on the Cisco GPL is a major milestone in our commitment to fostering a stronger, more secure digital ecosystem alongside Cisco," said Matt Coose, CEO and Founder at Qmulos. "This enables us to meet the growing demand for our solutions while providing Cisco customers with a streamlined path to simplify technical evidence collection, streamline workflows, and strengthen cyber posture."
Key Benefits of Q-Compliance (Q-C) and Q-Behavior Analytics and Audit (Q-BA2) on Cisco GPL:
- Simplified Procurement: Customers can now acquire Qmulos through their existing Cisco sales representative, reducing vendor onboarding time.
- Validated Integration: Q-C and Q-BA2 work seamlessly within Cisco's (Splunk's) architecture, ensuring reliability and performance.
- Enhanced Security & Visibility: Continuously monitor control status and effectiveness across numerous compliance frameworks and environments in near-real time.
For more information on the combined solution, visit www.qmulos.com or contact your Cisco account manager.
About Qmulos
Qmulos is a premier Splunk-based cybersecurity and compliance company founded in 2012 that automates risk management, security compliance, and auditing. They provide real-time compliance solutions for complex environments, helping government and commercial clients adhere to standards like NIST, CMMC, and FedRAMP through actionable, evidence-based insights.
Media Contact:
Danielle Schiffman
[email protected]
1-844-476-8567
SOURCE Qmulos
Share this article