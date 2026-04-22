Qmulos Now Available on Cisco Global Price List (GPL), Accelerating Continuous Compliance Solutions for Joint Customers

CHANTILLY, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a leader in Continuous Compliance, today announced that its flagship products, Q-Compliance (Q-C) and Q-Behavior Analytics and Audit (Q-BA2), are now available on the Cisco® Global Price List (GPL) via the SolutionsPlus Partner Program. This strategic integration allows Cisco partners and customers to seamlessly purchase Q-C and Q-BA2 directly through Cisco's sales organization, simplifying procurement and accelerating the deployment of automated compliance solutions.

By joining the Cisco GPL, Qmulos deepens its pre-existing partnership with Splunk, now a Cisco company, empowering organizations to address complex automated compliance challenges with integrated, validated technologies. The collaboration enables a unified buying experience for customers looking to combine Cisco's industry-leading infrastructure with Qmulos' specialized capabilities.

Qmulos now available on Cisco® Global Price List (GPL)! Post this

"Becoming a SolutionsPlus partner and getting on the Cisco GPL is a major milestone in our commitment to fostering a stronger, more secure digital ecosystem alongside Cisco," said Matt Coose, CEO and Founder at Qmulos. "This enables us to meet the growing demand for our solutions while providing Cisco customers with a streamlined path to simplify technical evidence collection, streamline workflows, and strengthen cyber posture."

Key Benefits of Q-Compliance (Q-C) and Q-Behavior Analytics and Audit (Q-BA2) on Cisco GPL:

Simplified Procurement: Customers can now acquire Qmulos through their existing Cisco sales representative, reducing vendor onboarding time.





Customers can now acquire Qmulos through their existing Cisco sales representative, reducing vendor onboarding time. Validated Integration: Q-C and Q-BA 2 work seamlessly within Cisco's (Splunk's) architecture, ensuring reliability and performance.





Q-C and Q-BA work seamlessly within Cisco's (Splunk's) architecture, ensuring reliability and performance. Enhanced Security & Visibility: Continuously monitor control status and effectiveness across numerous compliance frameworks and environments in near-real time.

For more information on the combined solution, visit www.qmulos.com or contact your Cisco account manager.

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a premier Splunk-based cybersecurity and compliance company founded in 2012 that automates risk management, security compliance, and auditing. They provide real-time compliance solutions for complex environments, helping government and commercial clients adhere to standards like NIST, CMMC, and FedRAMP through actionable, evidence-based insights.

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SOURCE Qmulos