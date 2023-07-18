Qmulos Recognized in 2023 Splunk Regional Partner Awards

Qmulos Named 2023 Regional Partner of the Year Winner for Outstanding Public Sector
ARLINGTON, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security and risk management automation provider, announced today it has received the 2023 Regional Partner of the Year award for exceptional performance and commitment to its Splunk partnership. The 2023 Regional Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Public Sector partner that has showcased dedication to their partnership with Splunk through the highest level of commitment, engagement and investment to deliver solutions and services to allow customers to build and scale their businesses with resilience. For more information on Splunk's partnerships, visit the Splunk website.

"We are incredibly honored to be named the 2023 Regional Partner of the Year by Splunk and proud to continue leveraging the big data power of Splunk to help our clients navigate evolving compliance frameworks and controls while fighting against the constant threat of cyber attacks," said Matt Coose, founder and CEO of Qmulos. "Splunk's ability to ingest data from any source enables Qmulos to help organizations meet the most stringent of audit and compliance requirements no matter how large their datasets or how complex their environment."

"Congratulations to Qmulos for being named the 2023 Regional Partner of the Year," said Gretchen O'Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk. "The 2023 Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners like Qmulos for outstanding performance and innovation and celebrate the joint success that helps customers build resilience and solve day-to-day challenges. Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers."

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to collaboration and innovation in their Splunk partnership to help customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a next-gen compliance, security and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance and Q-Audit technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while delivering a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

