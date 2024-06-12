Qmulos Recognized in 2024 Splunk Regional Partner Awards

Qmulos Named 2024 Regional Partner of the Year Winner for Outstanding Public Sector Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security and risk management automation provider, announced today it has received the 2024 Regional Partner of the Year award for exceptional performance and commitment to their Splunk partnership. The 2024 Regional Partner of the Year Award celebrates a Public Sector partner that has showcased innovation and resilience using Splunk products and technologies, delivering exceptional services and offering insightful consultative guidance to address complex customer challenges. For more information on Splunk's partnerships, visit the Splunk website.

"We are honored to be recognized as the 2024 Regional Partner of the Year by Splunk," said Matt Coose, founder and CEO of Qmulos. "Our partnership with Splunk allows us to leverage Splunk's powerful big data capabilities to help our clients navigate complex compliance frameworks and controls, while effectively combating the ongoing threat of cyber attacks. Splunk's exceptional data ingestion capabilities enable Qmulos to support organizations in meeting rigorous audit and compliance standards, regardless of the scale of their datasets or the complexity of their environments."

"Congratulations to Qmulos for being named the 2024 Regional Partner of the Year," said Gretchen O'Hara, Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk. "The 2024 Splunk Partner Awards recognize partners like Qmulos for outstanding performance and innovation and celebrate the joint success that helps customers build resilience and solve day-to-day challenges. Together, we are focused on delivering continuous value to our joint customers."

The Splunk Partner Awards recognize dedicated global and regional partners who demonstrate a steadfast commitment to collaboration and innovation in their Splunk partnership to help customers achieve positive business outcomes and accelerate their mission to better the world. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives, theater leaders and the global partner organization.

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a next-gen compliance, security and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance, Q-Core, and Q-Audit technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while delivering a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

Media Contact Information:

Theresa Feraren

[email protected]

(844) 476-8567

