Qn-SOLAR to Further Expands Its Global Footprint with Participation at Intersolar South America

News provided by

Qn-SOLAR

21 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

SAO PAULO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qn-SOLAR, a leading Photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, has announced its upcoming participation in Intersolar South America, taking place from August 29 to 31 at Booth B7.68 at Expo Center Norte, Sao Paulo, Brazil. The company will showcase its flagship product, the QNN182-HS585-72, at the expo.

Continue Reading
Qn-SOLAR, Intersolar South America 2023
Qn-SOLAR, Intersolar South America 2023

Intersolar South America, the largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry in South America, brings together renowned experts and industry leaders to shed light on the hottest topics within the industry. The participation of Qn-SOLAR demonstrates its unwavering determination to make significant strides in the South American market.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have already secured signed orders totaling 200MW in the South American market for H2 of 2023. We anticipate a rapid growth in order volume during this period. To better serve the local market, we have established a Qn-SOLAR subsidiary in Brazil, complete with local warehouses, sales, logistics, after-sales, and business development teams. At Qn-SOLAR, we prioritize transparency and traceability in every step of our supply chain. We are optimistic about the potential of the South American market and remain dedicated to its success.", said Stephen Cai, Chairman and Co-founder of Qn-SOLAR.

The QNN182-HS585-72, the flagship product sold in South America, is based on the 182mm N-Type TOPCon technology and boasts an impressive module efficiency of 22.7%. It excels in low irradiance conditions, surpassing traditional PERC modules, and offers a lower power degradation rate and temperature coefficient.

Earlier this year, the QNN182-HS585-72 obtained the INMETRO certification, enabling its entry into the Brazilian market by meeting specific requirements. The certified product has already been successfully deployed in a utility-scale project. Notably, the ambitious 70MW Fishery PV TOPCon technology-based project in Hubei Province, China, showcases Qn-SOLAR's commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions, providing enhanced support to the local fishery and aquaculture industries.

Mordor Intelligence highlights two major trends in the South American market. Firstly, the ground-mounted segment surpasses the rooftop segment in the solar PV market due to the prevalence of large-scale solar PV projects. Secondly, Brazil's ambitious plan to invest USD 25 billion by 2030 presents growth opportunities for solar module manufacturers worldwide. Consequently, the solar power sector in Brazil is expected to experience substantial growth and dominate the South American solar PV market in the coming years.

Following Intersolar South America, Qn-SOLAR will also actively participate in various trade shows in Europe and Japan later this year to explore new business opportunities and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to global carbon emissions reduction.

About Qn-SOLAR

Qn-SOLAR is a professional and fully-integrated photovoltaic manufacturer with over 15 years of experience in EPC project development. Our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive and value-driven solutions is matched by our unwavering dedication to rigorous product quality control and refined management practices that drive cost efficiency. With an expanding footprint in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America, Qn-SOLAR has already made its mark on the entire photovoltaic supply chain. By 2023, our production capacity for photovoltaic cells and modules will reach 69 GW and 39 GW, respectively, solidifying our position as a leading player in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189062/3.jpg

SOURCE Qn-SOLAR

Also from this source

Qn-SOLAR ampliará aún más su presencia global con la participación en Intersolar South America

Qn-SOLAR expande sua presença global ainda mais com participação na Intersolar South America

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.