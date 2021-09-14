QNAP Enables TeamViewer Remote Access for NAS Devices

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced expanded support of its IT-infrastructure solutions by adding remote access to QNAP's physical network-attached storage (NAS) devices. Users of QNAP can download the TeamViewer IoT agent for their NAS from the QNAP App Center from today on.

QNAP NAS devices are an integral part of many companies (from large enterprises to small offices) for regular backup and file sharing processes. Through the integration of TeamViewer, QNAP NAS admins can now monitor the health of the NAS devices through the TeamViewer desktop client or the browser-based application, and connect to them when needed, ensuring a fast and reliable remote access solution with features such as masked IP address and end-to-end 256-bit session encryption.



"Security is a high-priority aspect of QNAP NAS, and our consistent efforts towards improving accessibility and functionality while ensuring data security have led us to supporting TeamViewer on QNAP NAS. By using TeamViewer, IT teams can remotely monitor and manage their QNAP NAS devices with industry-leading connectivity and data security," said Aseem Manmualiya, Product Manager of QNAP. "It gives us immense pride to declare that the QNAP and TeamViewer partnership will go a long way towards providing the best user experience for our QNAP NAS users."

"We are proud that TeamViewer is now available in the QNAP App Center, as we are constantly looking for ways to make maintenance and remote access of critical IT-Infrastructure like NAS devices easier. TeamViewer has always been the preferred solution for remote connectivity amongst IT-professionals, and our various integrations are a proof for our highly adoptable software," explains Constantin Falcoianu, Director Business Development at TeamViewer.

In order to benefit from the extended remote access capabilities like faster connections, remote access to Linux Shell and the management of larger NAS fleets, users need to assign the NAS to their TeamViewer account. The TeamViewer IoT agent is working across all main QNAP NAS stations. Learn more about requirements, the set-up process, and possibilities for using TeamViewer on a QNAP device here.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,500 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

About QNAP Systems, Inc.

QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduces a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.

