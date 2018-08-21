QNAP Will Soon be Delivering Datacenter 'Peace of Mind' with New On-site Service, Advanced Replacement, and Extended Warranty Service plans

Datacenters running with a skeleton staff will benefit from QNAP's 5-year On-site Service plan. This plan will dispatch a technician within the next business day with replacement QNAP hardware (product may be shipped in advance of the technician's arrival) and the expertise to get it installed and configured with assistance from the customer's IT staff. The On-site Service plan will require purchase of a 5-year Advanced Replacement plan and will be offered within 60 days of original purchase of the QNAP hardware. The on-site service plan will be offered within the continental United States only.

Customers who don't required on-site service can still benefit from QNAP's Advanced Replacement plan and extended product warranties too. Advanced Replacement allows replacement QNAP hardware be shipped in advance of receiving the failed unit back at the depot within the next business days. Advanced Replacement plans and Extended warranties are offered for 2, 3, or 5 years and the plan must be purchased within 60 days of original purchase of the QNAP hardware. The Advanced Replacement and extended warranties is available to US and Canadian customers only at this time.

All QNAP On-site Service, Advanced Replacement, and Extended Warranty plans will come with QNAP's Premium Support which gives access to 2nd-tier product support engineers, remote diagnostics, and much more. Complete service and warranty plan details can be viewed HERE.

Price & Availability

The new warranty and service programs will be available for purchase directly from QNAP in Sept 2018. Program terms, conditions, and price are subject to change without notice. Learn more about QNAP products and services at www.qnap.com.

