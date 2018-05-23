QUAKERTOWN, Pa., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on May 22, 2018 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 29, 2018 to shareholders of record June 15, 2018.
QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the 11 banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. In addition, QNB Bank provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through Investment Professionals, Inc., a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's web site at QNBbank.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qnb-corp-declares-dividend-300653939.html
SOURCE QNB Bank
Share this article