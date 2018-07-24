QNB Corp. Declares Dividend

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board : QNBC ), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on August 28, 2018 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record September 14, 2018.

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates eleven branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBbank.com.

