QNB Corp. Declares Dividend

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on May 28, 2019 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record June 14, 2019.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the eleven banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's web site at QNBbank.com.

