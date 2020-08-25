QNB Corp. Declares Dividend

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on August 25, 2020 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share. The cash dividend is payable on September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record September 11, 2020.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.'s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "QNBC." For more information, visit QNB's web site at QNBbank.com.

SOURCE QNB Corp.