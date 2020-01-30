QNB Corp. Reports Earnings For Fourth Quarter 2019

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Corp. (the "Company" or "QNB") (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter of 2019 of $2,745,000, or $0.78 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $2,327,000, or $0.67 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, QNB reported net income of $12,357,000, or $3.53 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $11,335,000, or $3.25 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2018.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders' equity was 0.88% and 9.06%, respectively, compared with 0.78%% and 8.29%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the return on average assets and average shareholders' equity was 1.02% and 10.58%, respectively, compared with 0.96% and 10.47%, respectively, for the same period in 2018.

QNB is pleased to report increased net income and earnings per share for the quarter, and record net income and earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. Loan, deposit and household growth remained strong throughout 2019. In addition to opening a 12th location -- our Allentown Office late in the third quarter -- in December we relocated our full-service branch within the Pennsburg Square Shopping Center to a free-standing pad site in the same center. Our newly named Upper Perkiomen Valley Office provides improved visibility and convenience of access to customers.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $9,165,000 and $36,294,000, respectively, an increase of $345,000 and $1,279,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2018. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 was 3.11%. Net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 3.16%, an increase of three basis point compared to the same period in 2018. The yield on average earning assets increased one basis point to 3.92% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the yield on average earning assets was 4.02%, compared with 3.85% for the same period in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.02% and 1.07% for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared with 1.01% and 0.88% for the same periods in 2018.

Asset Quality, Provision for Loan Loss and Allowance for Loan Loss

QNB recorded a $375,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $187,000 for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, QNB recorded $1,300,000 and $1,130,000, respectively, in provision for loan losses. QNB's allowance for loan losses of $9,887,000 represents 1.20% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019 compared to $8,834,000, or 1.12% of loans receivable at December 31, 2018. Net loan charge-offs were $247,000 for 2019, or 0.03% of total average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $137,000, or 0.02% of total average loans, for the same periods in 2018.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans were $16,464,000, or 2.01% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, compared with $9,638,000, or 1.23% of loans receivable at December 31, 2018. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on impaired loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At December 31, 2019, $7,245,000, or approximately 62% of the loans classified as non-accrual are current or past due less than 30 days. At December 31, 2019 commercial substandard or doubtful loans totaled $15,922,000, compared with $18,339,000 reported at December 31, 2018.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $2,210,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $2,066,000 compared with the same period in 2018, due largely to combined realized and unrealized net gains on investment securities totaling $696,000 in 2019 compared to a loss of $1,252,000 in 2018. Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $8,317,000, an increase of $3,425,000, or 70.0%, compared to the same period in 2018, of which $2,937,000 is attributable to increased realized and unrealized investment gains. ATM and debit card income increased $46,000 due to increased card activity when comparing the two quarterly periods. Retail brokerage income increased $75,000 due to increased penetration due to increased assets under management. Net gain on sale of loans increased $60,000, due to increased mortgage loan originations and secondary market sales, the result of lower interest rates in the fourth quarter 2019. Fees for services to customers declined $7,000 during fourth quarter 2019 compared to fourth quarter 2018, due to less overdraft income and service charges on deposits accounts. Other non-interest income declined $56,000, due primarily to a reduction in income for sale of checks, and disposal of fixed assets related to the relocation of the Pennsburg location.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $7,632,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, increasing $843,000, or 12.4%, from $6,789,000 for the same period in 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense increased $2,219,000, or 8.6%, from the same period in 2018. Salaries and benefits expense increased $625,000, or 16.3%, to $4,452,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $510,000 to $3,759,000, or 15.7%, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, due, in part, to the addition of branch staff in our new Allentown location and increased expense for incentive compensation. Benefits expense increased $115,000, or 20.1%, due primarily to medical insurance claims reimbursements and increased retirement plan costs, when comparing the two periods.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $186,000, or 17.4%, to $1,254,000 for the fourth quarter 2019, due primarily to increased building and furniture depreciation expense, increased rent expense and computer software amortization and maintenance expense. Other non-interest expense increased $32,000 when comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 with the fourth quarter of 2018, with increased marketing, state taxes, travel and entertainment, check charge-offs and check card expenses offset in part by decreased FDIC insurance costs. During the fourth quarter 2019, we received a "small bank assessment credit", applicable for our third quarter FDIC insurance assessment in the amount of $136,000. The FDIC insurance fund was determined to have a surplus, and small institutions were eligible for a payment credit.

Provision for income taxes increased $962,000 in the fourth quarter 2019, compared with the same period in 2018. During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $418,000 income tax benefit to tax provision. This one-time tax benefit was related to an elected change in accounting for deferred loan origination fees and nonaccrual interest income, taking advantage of the reduction in the federal tax rate from 34% to 21%, resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, effective January 1, 2018.

The effective tax rates for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were 18.5% and 18.7%, respectively. This compares with effective tax rates for the same periods in 2018 of -17.1% and 12.1%, respectively.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at www.qnbbank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company's financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

QNB Corp.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands)





























































Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18

Assets $ 1,225,023

$ 1,245,863

$ 1,212,005

$ 1,203,126

$ 1,175,452

Cash and cash equivalents

17,608



20,787



14,068



13,708



13,458

Investment securities





























Debt securities

349,710



361,157



347,728



344,367



344,221

Equity securities

9,164



5,850



6,898



10,482



9,421

Loans held-for-sale

977



240



-



-



-

Loans receivable

820,616



830,556



817,593



804,528



785,448

Allowance for loan losses

(9,887)



(9,494)



(9,164)



(9,015)



(8,834)

Net loans

810,729



821,062



808,429



795,513



776,614

Deposits

1,037,860



1,048,189



1,030,661



1,034,614



1,015,598

Demand, non-interest bearing

146,270



150,944



149,591



139,970



128,615

Interest-bearing demand, money market

and savings

656,014



661,414



646,759



671,925



663,195

Time

235,576



235,831



234,311



222,719



223,788

Short-term borrowings

55,931



69,945



59,048



49,897



50,872

Shareholders' equity

120,717



118,985



115,878



110,360



104,348

































Asset Quality Data (Period End)





























Non-accrual loans $ 11,704

$ 12,445

$ 7,668

$ 7,706

$ 7,478

Loans past due 90 days or more and still

accruing

-



-



-



-



-

Restructured loans

4,760



1,643



2,009



2,047



2,160

Non-performing loans

16,464



14,088



9,677



9,753



9,638

Non-performing assets $ 16,464

$ 14,088

$ 9,677

$ 9,753

$ 9,638

































Allowance for loan losses $ 9,887

$ 9,494

$ 9,164

$ 9,015

$ 8,834

































Non-performing loans / Loans excluding

held-for-sale

2.01 %

1.70 %

1.18 %

1.21 %

1.23 % Non-performing assets / Assets

1.34 %

1.13 %

0.80 %

0.81 %

0.82 % Allowance for loan losses / Loans

excluding held-for-sale

1.20 %

1.14 %

1.12 %

1.12 %

1.12 %

QNB Corp.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















































(Dollars in thousands, except per

share data) Three months ended,



Year ended,

For the period: 12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

3/31/19

12/31/18



12/31/19

12/31/18















































Interest income $ 11,600

$ 11,817

$ 11,712

$ 11,289

$ 11,203



$ 46,418

$ 43,200

Interest expense

2,435



2,635



2,601



2,453



2,383





10,124



8,185

Net interest income

9,165



9,182



9,111



8,836



8,820





36,294



35,015

Provision for loan losses

375



550



150



225



187





1,300



1,130

Net interest income after

provision

for loan losses

8,790



8,632



8,961



8,611



8,633





34,994



33,885

Non-interest income:











































Fees for services to customers

444



432



422



393



451





1,691



1,699

ATM and debit card

548



533



519



470



502





2,070



1,895

Retail brokerage and advisory

income

141



145



133



141



66





560



370

Net gain (loss) on investment

securities

available-for-sale

192



973



584



6



(390)





1,755



(76)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity

securities

504



(305)



(405)



976



(862)





770



(336)

Net gain on sale of loans

83



63



28



21



23





195



105

Other

298



303



373



302



354





1,276



1,235

Total non-interest income

2,210



2,144



1,654



2,309



144





8,317



4,892

Non-interest expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

4,452



4,063



3,790



3,781



3,827





16,086



14,411

Net occupancy and furniture and

equipment

1,254



1,123



1,097



1,062



1,068





4,536



4,037

Other

1,926



1,769



1,906



1,881



1,894





7,482



7,437

Total non-interest expense

7,632



6,955



6,793



6,724



6,789





28,104



25,885

Income before income taxes

3,368



3,821



3,822



4,196



1,988





15,207



12,892

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

623



731



679



817



(339)





2,850



1,557

Net income $ 2,745

$ 3,090

$ 3,143

$ 3,379

$ 2,327



$ 12,357

$ 11,335















































Share and Per Share Data:











































Net income - basic $ 0.78

$ 0.88

$ 0.90

$ 0.97

$ 0.67



$ 3.53

$ 3.27

Net income - diluted $ 0.78

$ 0.88

$ 0.90

$ 0.97

$ 0.67



$ 3.53

$ 3.25

Book value $ 34.30

$ 33.92

$ 33.09

$ 31.59

$ 29.95



$ 34.30

$ 29.95

Cash dividends $ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.32



$ 1.32

$ 1.28

Average common shares outstanding - basic

3,509,766



3,501,771



3,494,620



3,486,786



3,473,965





3,498,326



3,463,450

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

3,515,830



3,508,317



3,502,111



3,494,429



3,492,060





3,504,150



3,482,509















































Selected Ratios:











































Return on average assets (quarterly

amts. annualized)

0.88 %

1.00 %

1.05 %

1.15 %

0.78 %



1.02 %

0.96 % Return on average shareholders'

equity (quarterly amts. annualized)

9.06 %

10.39 %

10.91 %

12.09 %

8.29 %



10.58 %

10.47 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.11 %

3.14 %

3.20 %

3.18 %

3.11 %



3.16 %

3.13 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

66.01 %

60.34 %

61.97 %

59.28 %

74.03 %



61.92 %

63.56 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets

9.75 %

9.63 %

9.61 %

9.54 %

9.38 %



9.63 %

9.20 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (18)

$ 220

$ 1

$ 44

$ (2)



$ 247

$ 137

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans

excluding held-for-sale

-0.01 %

0.11 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.00 %



0.03 %

0.02 % Balance Sheet (Average)











































Assets $ 1,232,071

$ 1,225,776

$ 1,202,406

$ 1,187,374

$ 1,186,456



$ 1,212,041

$ 1,176,910

Investment securities (AFS &

Equities)

360,403



359,549



357,836



360,640



366,469





359,606



372,803

Loans receivable

827,103



822,738



805,538



789,737



784,372





811,413



766,692

Deposits

1,046,835



1,044,094



1,021,925



1,008,060



1,018,141





1,030,373



1,003,154

Shareholders' equity

120,158



117,984



115,551



113,304



111,312





116,771



108,241



SOURCE QNB Corp.

Related Links

https://www.qnbbank.com

