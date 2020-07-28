QNB Corp. Reports Earnings For Second Quarter 2020

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Corp. (the "Company" or "QNB") (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of 2020 of $3,934,000, or $1.11 per share on a diluted basis, compared to net income of $3,143,000, or $0.90 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, QNB reported net income of $4,154,000, or $1.18 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $6,522,000, or $1.86 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2019.

The increase in quarterly net income and earnings per share, when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2020 with the same period in 2019 is due primarily to an increase in the fair value of the equity securities held by QNB Corp, our bank holding company. The decrease in net income and earnings per share when comparing the six-month periods is due primarily to the decrease in the fair value of the equity securities held by QNB Corp.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:



3 months ended

6 months ended



6/30/2020 6/30/2019 variance 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 variance QNB Bank $ 3,020,000 $ 3,060,000 $ (40,000) $ 5,336,000 $ 5,736,000 $ (400,000) QNB Corp 914,000 83,000 831,000 (1,182,000) 786,000 $ (1,968,000) Consolidated net income $ 3,934,000 $ 3,143,000 $ 791,000 $ 4,154,000 $ 6,522,000 $ (2,368,000)

Total assets as of June 30, 2020 were $1,390,479,000 compared with $1,225,023,000 at December 31, 2019. Loans receivable at June 30, 2020 were $878,620,000 compared with $820,616,000 at December 31, 2019, an increase of $58,004,000, or 7.1%. To date, QNB Bank originated $81,098,478 in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, enabling 643 businesses to maintain their payrolls and stay in operation. Excluding the PPP loans net of deferred fees, loans receivable would have decreased $19,880,000, or 2.4% since year-end 2019. Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $1,183,188,000, increasing $145,328,000, or 14.0%, compared with $1,037,860,000 at December 31, 2019, with households and businesses keeping their deposits in short-term, liquid accounts. Most of the PPP loans proceeds were deposited to QNB Bank deposit accounts.

"QNB Bank maintained operations, serving customers at our branch drive-ups and by appointment to ensure there was no interruption in service during Pennsylvania's mandated shutdown of non-essential businesses during the quarter. We reopened all branches to lobby traffic on June 5," stated David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to our PPP loan volume, we granted 384 requests from business and personal customers for temporary, COVID-related loan payment relief, and experienced record mortgage loan originations, helping our customers take advantage of historic low rates to reduce their borrowing costs for their homes."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $9,234,000 and $18,397,000 respectively, an increase of $123,000 and $450,000, respectively from the same periods in 2019. Net interest margin was 2.95% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.20% for the same period in 2019. Net interest margin was 3.06% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with 3.19% for the same period in 2019.

The yield on earning assets was 3.42% for the second quarter 2020, a decrease of 68 basis points from 4.10% in the second quarter of 2019. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, yield on earning assets was 3.66%, compared with 4.07% for the same period in 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 51 basis points to 0.60% for the quarter and 33 basis points to 0.76% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.

Asset Quality, Provision for Loan Loss and Allowance for Loan Loss

QNB recorded a $250,000 provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020 compared with $150,000 in the second quarter 2019. QNB's allowance for loan losses of $10,464,000 represents 1.19% of loans receivable at June 30, 2020 compared to $9,887,000, or 1.20% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, and $9,164,000, or 1.12% of loans receivable at June 30, 2019. Excluding the PPP loans, which are expected to be fully forgiven within the next six to twelve months, and are 100% guaranteed by the US Treasury, the allowance represents 1.31% of loans receivable. Net loan charge offs were $120,000 and $173,000 for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared with $1,000 and $45,000 for the same periods in 2019, respectively. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 were .06% and 0.04% of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and restructured loans, were $15,060,000, or 1.71% of loans receivable at June 30, 2020, compared with $16,464,000, or 2.01% of loans receivable at December 31, 2019, and $9,677,000, or 1.18% of loans receivable at June 30, 2019. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on impaired loans, specific impairment reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At June 30, 2020, $7,821,000, or approximately 76% of the loans classified as non-accrual are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $14,268,000 at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $1,654,000, or 10.4%, from the $15,922,000 reported at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $1,696,000, or 13.5%, from the $12,572,000 reported at June 30, 2019.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $2,817,000 for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $1,163,000, or 70.3%, compared with the same period in 2019, due primarily to a combined $1,156,000 realized and unrealized gain of the equity securities portfolio, when comparing the two periods. The equities portfolio comprises blue-chip large-capitalized stocks, providing a taxable equivalent dividend yield of 3.25%. The performance of the portfolio during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 is commensurate with the overall performance of the U.S. stock market.

Increases in non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 comprise; net gain on the sale of loans and retail brokerage and advisory income, which increased $337,000 and $36,000, respectively, when compared to the same period in 2019. Fees for services to customers and other income decreased $180,000 and $132,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. The reduction in fees for services to customers is due primarily to a decrease in overdraft items when comparing the periods. Other income decreases for the period are due to a $58,000 gain on sale of OREO realized in 2019, reduced fair value of mortgage servicing rights, and reduced letter of credit fees.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, non-interest income was $1,246,000, a decrease of $2,717,000, or 68.6%, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to combined net realized gains and unrealized change in fair value of the equities securities totaling $2,766,000. The estimated cumulative contribution (realized and unrealized net gains, plus dividends) of the equities portfolio to diluted earnings per share from January 1, 2008 through June 30, 2020 is $1.32.

Excluding the realized gain and change in fair value of equities, net interest income increased $88,000, when comparing the two periods, for the same reasons those described in the quarterly results.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $6,869,000 for the second quarter of 2020, increasing $76,000, or 1.1% from $6,793,000 for the same period in 2019. Salaries and benefits expense increased $195,000, or 5.1%, to $3,985,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes decreased $82,000, to $3,195,000 during the second quarter 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to a reduction in bonus accrual and increased loan origination deferred costs resulting from the PPP loan originations of $108,000 and $217,000, respectively. Employee salaries increased $239,000, or 8.2%, when comparing the periods. Medical premiums increased $296,000, or 88.3%, due to increased medical claims when comparing the two periods. Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $83,000, or 7.6%, to $1,180,000 for the second quarter 2020, due primarily to increased depreciation expense and combined amortization of software, software maintenance and computer backup expense of $55,000 and $58,000, respectively, offset in part by decreased equipment and building maintenance of $20,000 and $15,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. QNB's new Allentown branch was not opened until third quarter and the Upper Perkiomen branch had not yet relocated until fourth quarter 2019.

Other non-interest expense decreased $202,000, or 10.6%, when comparing second quarter 2020 with decreased marketing, state tax and travel and entertainment expenses of $108,000, $48,000, and $91,000, respectively, offset in part by increased supplies expense and third-party services of $33,000 and $57,000, respectively. Marketing and travel and entertainment expense reductions are due to cancellation of events, seminars and travel due the COVID-19 pandemic. Decreased state taxes are due to the receipt of shares tax credits in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2019. Supplies expense increased due to required cleaning supplies, signage, personal protective equipment and plexiglass shields needed for customers and staff in response to the pandemic.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expense was $14,147,000, an increase of $630,000, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2019.

Provision for income taxes increased 47.0%, to $998,000 in the second quarter 2020 due to increased pre-tax income and a higher effective tax rate, compared with the same period in 2019. The effective tax rates for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 were 20.2% and 12.5%, respectively, compared with 17.8% and 18.7%, respectively, for the same periods in 2019. The variance in effective tax rates is due to the decrease in proportional share of taxable versus non-taxable income and the change in fair value of the equities investments during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, compared with the same period in 2019.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at www.qnbbank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company's financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.



QNB Corp.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

































(Dollars in thousands)





























































Balance Sheet (Period End) 6/30/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19

Assets $ 1,390,479

$ 1,232,010

$ 1,225,023

$ 1,245,863

$ 1,212,005

Cash and cash equivalents

66,773



46,489



17,608



20,787



14,068

Investment securities





























Debt securities, AFS

403,620



327,325



349,710



361,157



347,728

Equity securities

10,744



9,417



9,164



5,850



6,898

Loans held-for-sale

3,679



216



977



240



-

Loans receivable

878,620



821,283



820,616



830,556



817,593

Allowance for loan losses

(10,464)



(10,334)



(9,887)



(9,494)



(9,164)

Net loans

868,156



810,949



810,729



821,062



808,429

Deposits

1,183,188



1,043,521



1,037,860



1,048,189



1,030,661

Demand, non-interest bearing

209,581



146,143



146,270



150,944



149,591

Interest-bearing demand, money

market and savings

765,855



682,303



656,014



661,414



646,759

Time

207,752



215,075



235,576



235,831



234,311

Short-term borrowings

57,412



43,265



55,931



69,945



59,048

Long-term borrowings

10,000



10,000



-



-



-

Shareholders' equity

128,563



124,613



120,717



118,985



115,878

Asset Quality Data (Period End)





























Non-accrual loans $ 10,355

$ 11,134

$ 11,704

$ 12,445

$ 7,668

Loans past due 90 days or more and

still accruing

-

























Restructured loans

4,705



4,727



4,760



1,643



2,009

Non-performing loans

15,060



15,861



16,464



14,088



9,677

Other real estate owned and

repossessed assets

-



-



-



-



-

Non-performing assets $ 15,060

$ 15,861

$ 16,464

$ 14,088

$ 9,677

































Allowance for loan losses $ 10,464

$ 10,334

$ 9,887

$ 9,494

$ 9,164

































Non-performing loans / Loans

excluding held-for-sale

1.71 %

1.93 %

2.01 %

1.70 %

1.18 % Non-performing assets / Assets

1.08 %

1.29 %

1.34 %

1.13 %

0.80 % Allowance for loan losses / Loans

excluding held-for-sale

1.19 %

1.26 %

1.20 %

1.14 %

1.12 %

f

Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















































(Dollars in thousands,

except per share data) Three months ended,



Six months ended,

For the period: 6/30/20

3/31/20

12/31/19

9/30/19

6/30/19



6/30/20

6/30/19















































Interest income $ 10,740

$ 11,331

$ 11,600

$ 11,817

$ 11,712



$ 22,071

$ 23,001

Interest expense

1,506



2,168



2,435



2,635



2,601





3,674



5,054

Net interest income

9,234



9,163



9,165



9,182



9,111





18,397



17,947

Provision for loan losses

250



500



375



550



150





750



375

Net interest income after

provision

for loan losses

8,984



8,663



8,790



8,632



8,961





17,647



17,572

Non-interest income:











































Fees for services to

customers

242



411



444



432



422





653



815

ATM and debit card

516



488



548



533



519





1,004



989

Retail brokerage and advisory

income

169



113



141



145



133





282



274

Net realized gain (loss) on

investment securities

169



-



192



973



584





169



590

Unrealized gain (loss) on

equity securities

1,166



(2,940)



504



(305)



(405)





(1,774)



571

Net gain on sale of loans

365



81



83



63



28





446



49

Other

190



276



298



303



373





466



675

Total non-interest

income

2,817



(1,571)



2,210



2,144



1,654





1,246



3,963

Non-interest expense:











































Salaries and employee

benefits

3,985



4,072



4,452



4,063



3,790





8,057



7,571

Net occupancy and furniture

and

equipment

1,180



1,198



1,254



1,123



1,097





2,378



2,159

Other

1,704



2,008



1,926



1,769



1,906





3,712



3,787

Total non-interest

expense

6,869



7,278



7,632



6,955



6,793





14,147



13,517

Income before income

taxes

4,932



(186)



3,368



3,821



3,822





4,746



8,018

Provision for income taxes

998



(406)



623



731



679





592



1,496

Net income $ 3,934

$ 220

$ 2,745

$ 3,090

$ 3,143



$ 4,154

$ 6,522















































Share and Per Share Data:











































Net income - basic $ 1.11

$ 0.06

$ 0.78

$ 0.88

$ 0.90



$ 1.18

$ 1.87

Net income - diluted $ 1.11

$ 0.06

$ 0.78

$ 0.88

$ 0.90



$ 1.18

$ 1.86

Book value $ 36.29

$ 35.29

$ 34.30

$ 33.92

$ 33.09



$ 36.29

$ 33.09

Cash dividends $ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.33



$ 0.68

$ 0.66

Average common shares

outstanding - basic

3,532,079



3,522,667



3,509,766



3,501,771



3,494,620





3,527,373



3,490,724

Average common shares

outstanding - diluted

3,532,079



3,525,455



3,515,830



3,507,317



3,502,111





3,528,391



3,498,057















































Selected Ratios:











































Return on average assets

1.19 %

0.07 %

0.88 %

1.00 %

1.05 %



0.66 %

1.10 % Return on average shareholders' equity

12.78 %

0.73 %

9.06 %

10.39 %

10.91 %



6.81 %

11.49 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.95 %

3.18 %

3.11 %

3.14 %

3.20 %



3.06 %

3.19 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

56.17 %

93.70 %

66.01 %

60.34 %

61.97 %



70.75 %

60.61 % Average shareholders' equity to

total average assets

9.34 %

9.96 %

9.75 %

9.63 %

9.61 %



9.64 %

9.58 % Net loan charge-offs

(recoveries) $ 120

$ 53

$ (18)

$ 220

$ 1



$ 173

$ 45

Net loan charge-offs

(recoveries) - annualized /

Average loans excluding held-

for-sale

0.06 %

0.03 %

-0.01 %

0.11 %

0.00 %



0.04 %

0.01 %













































Balance Sheet (Average)











































Assets $ 1,325,979

$ 1,221,487

$ 1,232,071

$ 1,225,776

$ 1,202,406



$ 1,273,727

$ 1,194,932

Investment securities (AFS &

Equities)

357,177



347,072



360,403



359,549



357,836





352,124



359,231

Loans receivable

866,567



821,695



827,103



822,738



805,538





844,131



797,681

Deposits

1,132,735



1,037,594



1,046,835



1,044,094



1,021,925





1,085,165



1,015,032

Shareholders' equity

123,815



121,684



120,158



117,984



115,551





122,749



114,434



