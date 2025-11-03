QNB partners with TransferMate to expand global B2B multicurrency collections capabilities for corporate customers

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with TransferMate, the world's leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service, to expand global receivables and local accounts solutions for QNB customers worldwide.

This partnership enables QNB to integrate TransferMate's award-winning technology directly into its platform, providing corporate clients with access to a broader network of international multicurrency collections and local accounts capabilities.



Through this collaboration, QNB customers will now be able to invoice and receive cross border payments in multiple currencies, benefiting from reduced transaction times and fees, improved cash flow management and enhanced transparency and reconciliation.

QNB constantly strive to provide its customers with new and innovative solutions to support their business needs. This platform enables them to receive international payments in multiple currencies so seamlessly, which is considered is a game-changer for its clients.

This marks TransferMate's first banking partnership in the Middle East, capitalizing on the strategic alliances the fintech has established with major financial institutions and global notable brands.

The partnership marks a major milestone in QNB's ongoing digital transformation journey and reinforces its position as a leader in delivering future-ready banking services.

About QNB Group

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.

About TransferMate

TransferMate is a leading provider of embedded B2B payments technology, helping companies, software providers & financial institutions to streamline their global receivables, payments, & local account needs. TransferMate owns the largest E-Money / payment license network of any fintech, regulated in 92 jurisdictions and owning 99 licenses.

SOURCE TransferMate