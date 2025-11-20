'QNET Against Scams' Wins Double Gold at IPRA's 70th Anniversary Golden World Awards

ACCRA, Ghana, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QNET, a leading global lifestyle and wellness company using the direct selling model, has been honoured with two prestigious Golden World Awards (GWA) for Excellence by the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), the world's most respected body in communications and public relations.

The awards recognise QNET's sustained, transparent, and community-driven communication initiatives in Africa that continue to redefine ethical engagement and build public trust in responsible direct selling.

QNET leaders receive top honors at IPRA’s 70th Anniversary for “QNET Against Scams.”

At IPRA's 70th Anniversary celebration held in Accra, QNET was recognised for two flagship campaigns:

"QNET Against Scams – Ghana" — Winner, Fake News (In-House) category, for its powerful and ongoing awareness drive combating misinformation, online scams, and fraudulent misuse of the QNET brand.





— category, for its powerful and ongoing awareness drive combating misinformation, online scams, and fraudulent misuse of the QNET brand. "V-Africa 2025 Convention" — Winner, Reputation and Brand Management (In-House) category, for a campaign that inspired thousands of entrepreneurs across Africa to embrace innovation, leadership, and ethical entrepreneurship as engines of sustainable growth.

A Regional Commitment to Consumer Protection and Integrity

The "QNET Against Scams" initiative began in Ghana in 2023 as part of QNET's broader strategy to protect communities from brand misuse and deception by criminal syndicates falsely posing as QNET representatives.

Since then, it has been expanded across Sierra Leone, Senegal, and Liberia, supported by partnerships with law enforcement agencies and regulators — including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Ghana.

Through engaging campaigns featuring billboards, radio and TV broadcasts, comic-style community flyers, and youth-led street activations, QNET has educated tens of thousands of people on identifying legitimate business opportunities versus fraudulent recruitment or trafficking schemes.

This program complements QNET's public education efforts with journalists, community leaders, and government agencies affirming the company's legitimate operations and commitment to ethical standards in West Africa.

Biram Fall, Deputy Chairman for QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, said: "This recognition by IPRA is not just a win for QNET. It is a win for every community we have empowered with information, education, and protection. The 'QNET Against Scams' campaign is part of our long-term pledge to uphold transparency, strengthen consumer awareness, and partner with governments and media to stop the criminal misuse of our name."

He added, "The Golden World Awards are the 'Oscars' of the PR industry. Winning two in Africa's year of hosting the 70th IPRA celebration underscores QNET's leadership in responsible communication, and our dedication to changing the narrative around direct selling — from suspicion to empowerment."

V-Africa: Celebrating Ethical Entrepreneurship



QNET's V-Africa Convention, which also received a Gold Award, is now recognised as one of Africa's premier platforms for entrepreneurship, personal development, and ethical business practice. The convention brings together thousands of independent representatives from across the continent for training, recognition, and product education. The next edition will be held in Ghana in early 2026, reaffirming QNET's growing investment and presence in the region.

Building a Better Future Through Responsible Communication

These accolades reflect QNET's ongoing efforts to build trust through truth, create economic opportunities through education, and strengthen partnerships with African institutions to safeguard communities from exploitation.

As the company continues its "QNET Against Scams" campaign across West Africa, it remains committed to ensuring that direct selling is recognised as a legitimate, empowering, and transparent business model that uplifts lives and drives positive change.

Discover more at www.qnet.net.

About QNET

QNET is a global lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products designed to help people live healthier, more balanced lives. Since 1998, QNET's innovative products and e-commerce-driven model have helped build a worldwide community of customers and microentrepreneurs, guided by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. The company is also a partner in global sports sponsorships, including as the official direct selling partner of Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), underscoring its commitment to excellence and global reach.

Discover more at www.qnet.net.

About IPRA

Founded in 1955, the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) is the world's leading global network for PR professionals. Through its Golden World Awards for Excellence, IPRA recognises outstanding contributions to ethical and effective communication worldwide.

The IPRA Golden World Awards, widely regarded as the world's most prestigious PR awards, celebrate excellence in public relations practice globally took place on October 3, 2025, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana, where the Grand Prix and Global Contribution Award winners were also be revealed.

This year's competition saw a record 98 winners across multiple categories addressing topics such as climate change, social media safety, and innovation in sustainability.

