QNET CONVENTION RETURNS AS INTERNATIONAL-SCALE EVENT, WITH NEW EXCITING LAUNCHES FOR HOME AND HEALTH

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International direct selling company QNET welcomed more than 15,000 participants from 30 countries to Penang Island, Malaysia, for its annual convention V-Malaysia 2022 after a 3-year hiatus. The highly anticipated convention, which serves as the company's flagship event, was also the first major international event in Malaysia in 2022. The 5-day convention held from October 7 to 11 included a mega product exhibition of QNET's health, wellness, and lifestyle brands, a series of training programmes, new launches, entertainment segments, and an international sports star as guest speaker.

QNET Stage at V-Convention 2022 QNET HomePure Viva Stage Launch at V-Convention 2022

QNET, which prides itself on offering high-quality, exclusive products to help customers live a more holistic lifestyle, announced three new product launches at V-Malaysia 2022.

HomePure Viva – The newest addition to the company's Home and Living range of products is a customisable water filtration system equipped with 11 task-specific modes that offer bespoke benefits for different usages (such as drinking, cleaning, washing, or preparing food). The star feature of this smart filtration system is its ability to produce hydrogen-rich alkaline water that can support the body's gastrointestinal function, quickly and effectively rehydrate the body and skin, and deliver health-boosting benefits in the long term. The Viva results from QNET's partnership with leading research laboratories in Europe and Japan and is manufactured in South Korea . EDG3 Plus - This sugar-free powdered supplement is a part of QNET's nutrition portfolio, LifeQode. EDG3 Plus uses a science-backed formula with an optimal blend of turmeric, Vitamin D3, and a patented glutathione to strengthen the immune system, lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and increase the body's natural defense against diseases. ProSpark Enhanced – An upgrade to ProSpark, a customer-favourite in the QNET personal care range, this powerhouse fluoride-free toothpaste combines two key ingredients to take care of your oral health. Astaxanthin, an antioxidant powerhouse found only in certain microscopic algae that grow in marine environments, and ProImmune®, a patented amino acid formulation that increases glutathione production in the body.

QNET CEO Malou Caluza, says, "Now more than ever, personal health and well-being are top-of-mind for many. Our health, well-being, and nutrition portfolio have seen a huge upsurge in interest over the past three years due to this shift in customer mindsets. Therefore, our goal moving forward is to create accessible, approachable, and holistic products that meet this increase in demand. We are proud to partner with world-class laboratories, researchers, and manufacturers to ensure our products are effective, beneficial, and made to the highest standards."

Participants of V-Malaysia 2022 were also treated to a special surprise in the form of guest speaker Sania Mirza, an international tennis star. A six-time Grand Slam Champion, former world number one in women's tennis doubles, and a four-time Olympian, Mirza is the first Indian woman to win a Women's Tennis Association title. Most recently, she was honoured with CNN's "Outstanding Achievement Award" for her contribution to the international sports scene and for inspiring a new generation of athletes. Mirza shared her personal story of struggles and failures on her path to championship and reminded the audience of the importance of not giving up in the face of challenges.

"When I first started my journey to become a professional tennis player, there were few people who believed in the path that I chose. It was practically unheard of for a young, Indian woman to become a tennis player, let alone compete internationally. But I had a dream, and I promised myself that I would become the best the world had ever seen – even when there were naysayers or when I had to take a step back to recover from injuries. Throughout my journey, I learned that achieving your dreams takes a lot of hard work, sacrifice, discipline, and commitment. I hope sharing my story here will remind everyone that no matter how many challenges you face, always get back up again!"

Mirza's message resonated with the audience members, a majority of whom are independent distributors of QNET's direct selling business focused on building small independent businesses for themselves by promoting QNET's products and services.

QNET's next annual convention will be held in March 2023 once again in Penang in Malaysia and expects to attract a much bigger audience. For the last three years, the convention took on a virtual format and was condensed into a 3-day online event which reached nearly 500,000 participants in more than 50 countries.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fueled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net.

