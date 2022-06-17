QNET Takes Home Eleven Awards for Ground-breaking Campaigns

QNET's social media campaign around its virtual convention known as the V-Convention Connect, which attracted a whopping half a million viewers from over fifty countries to the convention, swept up two awards. The campaign curated content around the event hashtag to drive excitement among viewers who were logging in from home. Over the three days, thousands of pieces of unique content flooded the hashtag on social media as attendees got into the spirit of the convention from around the world.

The campaign won the following two awards:

Platinum TITAN award for Best Social Media Campaign at the 2022 TITAN Business Awards.

TITAN award for Best Social Media Campaign at the Bronze award for the Innovation in the Use of Social Media category at the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

DEMONSTRATING SOCIAL MEDIA SAVVY TO SAVE THE PLANET

The #BottleSelfieChallenge campaign by QNET aimed to create awareness about the harmful impact of single-use plastic on the environment and encourage people to stop buying plastic bottled drinks and switch to reusable bottles in their daily lives. Participants were asked to take the most inventive and creative selfies with their favourite reusable bottle and upload them on Facebook and Instagram with the campaign hashtag. The campaign received more than 500 unique pieces of creative content submission from social media users worldwide, including several prominent influencers in Malaysia, UAE, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong.

"We estimate that the #BottleSelfieChallenge campaign managed to help reduce the use of around 90,000 plastic bottles and save 32,000 litres of water in the production of bottled drinks," says Malou Caluza, CEO of QNET. "This campaign not only aligns with our commitment to become a sustainable and responsible entity – it also showcases how our communications teams are conveying those values successfully through effective and timely campaigns worldwide, whether it be through traditional media or social platforms."

This timely message for the planet received three accolades:

Gold TITAN award for Best Cause Marketing Campaign at the 2022 TITAN Business Awards.

TITAN award for Best Cause Marketing Campaign at the Gold award in the Social Media Campaign category at the 2022 HERMES Creative Awards.

award in the Social Media Campaign category at Bronze in the Innovation in the Use of Social Media category at the Middle East & North Africa Stevie®️ Awards 2022.

STORYTELLING THROUGH VIDEOS

QNET showed its calibre for creative content creation and cinched several awards for the company's video-based content. Reflecting QNET's commitment to the Founders' philosophy of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind, QNET received the following awards:

Platinum for QNET's Commitment to Creating a Sustainable World video campaign at the 2022 HERMES Creative Awards . In this video, QNET highlights the importance of sustainability and the company's role in reducing our carbon footprint. carbon footprint.

for QNET's Commitment to Creating a Sustainable World video campaign at the . In this video, QNET highlights the importance of sustainability and the company's role in reducing our carbon footprint. carbon footprint. Bronze in the Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Videos category at the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards 2022. The CSR video reflects the efforts of the organisation to bring comfort and relief to the communities struggling with the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, two of QNET's brand videos won awards for their creative storytelling:

Platinum for QNET's 'I Promise' short film video campaign at the HERMES Creative Awards 2022 . 'I Promise' is a web-exclusive short film published on QNET's official YouTube channel to send a message to its distributors that QNET is committed to being their partner in success for the long term.

for QNET's 'I Promise' short film video campaign at the . 'I Promise' is a web-exclusive short film published on QNET's official YouTube channel to send a message to its distributors that QNET is committed to being their partner in success for the long term. Honourable mention for the "What You Need To Know Before Joining QNET" video campaign at the HERMES Creative Awards 2022. This video serves as a primer and answers all the questions one might have before becoming a QNET distributor.

SHOWCASING THE LEGACY OF SWISS LUXURY WATCHES TO A GLOBAL AUDIENCE

QNET's bestselling Swiss Luxury brand Bernhard H Mayer celebrated its 150th anniversary last year. QNET marked the momentous occasion with a year-long 360-degree campaign covering social media, video marketing, influencer marketing, advertising and media campaigns, and online and offline events. The campaign was launched globally and attracted audience engagement from Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

The campaign wowed the judges at the following competitions:

Silver for Best PR Campaign for Fashion & Apparel at the PR Awards 2022.

for Best PR Campaign for Fashion & Apparel at the Bronze for Best Anniversary Campaign at the PR Awards 2022.

for Best Anniversary Campaign at the Gold in the Product Marketing category at the HERMES Creative Awards 2022.

As of June this year, QNET has won an impressive 24 awards for its PR, social media, and marketing communication campaigns.

