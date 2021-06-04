QNET Wins Multiple Accolades from Globally Recognised Creative Communications Bodies

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Chief Executive Officer of QNET, Malou Caluza, says, "This past year, with the rise of social distancing, internet usage has spiked by more than 70% globally as people are seeking new ways to work, connect, and communicate. Our communications teams have doubled down on digital marketing campaigns and video content to engage with our global community of customers and distributors. We recognise that it has been a difficult time for everyone all over the world. Our aim is to bring hope and positivity through our messaging to our community and we are so glad that these efforts have been recognised by the awarding bodies."

For over three decades, the Communicator Awards has given recognition to meaningful communication-focused work across a variety of industries, receiving almost 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, studios, and boutique shops of all sizes from across the globe. The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA) , which awarded QNET with a total of three awards in the following categories:

Award of Excellence (Social Category): QNET's "Stronger Than Ever" social media campaign was part of QNET's V-Convention Connect , or VCC2020 , which serves as a virtual gathering for network marketing professionals to share ideas, attend training sessions by industry veterans, and explore opportunities within the direct selling industry. The award-winning campaign was launched across 18 platforms consisted of pre-event teasers, live event reports, audience engagement posts, and more to keep the audience excited and engaged throughout the 3-day event. The campaign recorded an incredible reach of over 3.2 million users, as well as more than 500,000 engagements.



QNET's social media campaign was part of QNET's , or , which serves as a virtual gathering for network marketing professionals to share ideas, attend training sessions by industry veterans, and explore opportunities within the direct selling industry. The award-winning campaign was launched across consisted of pre-event teasers, live event reports, audience engagement posts, and more to keep the audience excited and engaged throughout the 3-day event. The campaign recorded an incredible reach of over users, as well as more than 500,000 engagements. Award of Distinction (Online Video Category): "The Difference Between Direct Selling and Pyramid Scheme" is a video produced by QNET that serves as an educational guide to help viewers understand the direct selling industry and how they can identify if a business is a legitimate direct selling company or a scam. The video is featured on QNET's official YouTube channel , which currently has over 115,000 subscribers.



is a video produced by QNET that serves as an educational guide to help viewers understand the direct selling industry and how they can identify if a business is a legitimate direct selling company or a scam. The video is featured on QNET's official , which currently has over 115,000 subscribers. Award of Distinction (Websites Category): QNET's second Award of Distinction was awarded for their official blog, known as Qbuzz , which serves as a platform to highlight industry news, special events coverage, and QNET distributor tips and stories.

Whereas at the HERMES Creative Awards, QNET was named recipient for one Platinum and two Gold awards alongside other globally recognised brands such as Ogilvy, Citi, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, and more. The HERMES Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world which aims to honour the creative industry's effort to bring ideas to life through both traditional and digital platforms. The award is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) , one of the largest organisations for creative professionals in the world. QNET received awards in the following categories:

Platinum Award (Mobile App Category): "Manage your QNET business on the go with QNET Mobile App" is an informational video on the refreshed QNET Mobile App . The video highlights the features of the app, which serves as a portable gateway for QNET's international distributors to conduct and manage their direct selling business conveniently using their mobile phones.



is an informational video on the refreshed . The video highlights the features of the app, which serves as a portable gateway for QNET's international distributors to conduct and manage their direct selling business conveniently using their mobile phones. Gold Award (Corporate Image Category): QNET's social impact initiative, RYTHM Foundation , aims to uplift underserved communities around the world by advocating for education for all, gender equality, and sustainable community development through various initiatives and on-the-ground CSR projects. The award-winning video titled " QNET Gives Back to Communities Through RYTHM Foundation" showcases QNET's ongoing social impact projects and dedication towards serving and supporting those in developing communities in collaboration with the foundation.



QNET's social impact initiative, , aims to uplift underserved communities around the world by advocating for education for all, gender equality, and sustainable community development through various initiatives and on-the-ground CSR projects. The award-winning video titled " showcases QNET's ongoing social impact projects and dedication towards serving and supporting those in developing communities in collaboration with the foundation. Gold Award (Sports Category): In a video titled " QNET and Sports | A History of Building Champions" , QNET showcases their support and active partnership with various sports organisations around the globe. QNET is currently the official direct selling partner of the Manchester City Football Club and the CAF's Inter-Club competitions in the African continent. QNET also supports India's only differently abled motorsports driver Chethan Korada . Additionally, QNET is the main sponsor for the Petaling Jaya City Football Club which is based in QNET's office in Malaysia .

This brings up the tally of QNET's wins in the space of creative and digital communications to 15 trophies since the beginning of this year. QNET has won accolades at the MUSE Creative Awards, the AVA Digital Awards 2021, and the Stevie Awards for its various marketing and communication assets and campaigns in 2021.

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide.

QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For further information on QNET, visit www.qnet.net

About Communicator Awards

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts , an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations like Amazon, Big Spaceship, Chelsea Pictures, Conde Nast, Critical Mass, Disney, ESPN, GE Digital, IBM, The Nation of Artists, Nextdoor, Spotify, Time, Inc., the Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones, and Wired. To learn more about the AIVA please visit www.aiva.org .

About HERMES Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations. Hermes entrants are not charged entry fees to enter work they produced pro bono. In addition, the efforts of generous marketing and communication professionals are acknowledged through grants and special recognition.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE QNET

Related Links

http://www.qnet.net

