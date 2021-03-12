QNET's European Business Accepted Into French Direct Selling Association

Jérôme Hoerth, General Manager of QN Europe, says that this is a milestone moment for the business. "We are honoured to become a member of the FVD which is known to be the leading body in promoting regulatory standards and integrity in France's direct selling industry. QN Europe is committed to promoting the highest level of professionalism and integrity within our network of distributors and our membership into the FVD is a testament to that. This membership will also provide us with a deeper insight into our French market as FVD oversees one of the top five direct selling markets in Europe, which generated €4.6 billion in sales in 2019 alone."

FVD was established in 1993 to provide legal protection for direct sellers, support and give credibility to member companies, promote job opportunities and upskilling for direct sellers, and enforce ethical behaviour to gain consumer trust. FVD also offers professional certifications for Direct Selling through its in-house academy and is partnered with the University Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne (UPEC) to offer a 3-year university degree specialising in direct selling.

Acceptance into the FVD requires member companies to strictly adhere to the Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics for Direct Selling. These codes necessitate members to operate in a fair, responsible, and ethical manner towards direct sellers and customers.

FVD is also part of The European Direct Selling Association (Seldia) . Seldia was founded in 1968 as an organisation that aims to foster an inclusive and sustainable marketplace in the European direct selling industry , as well as uphold the European Code of Conduct for Direct Selling to protect distributors and customers.

"We are proud to have the Federation De La Vente Directe accept QN Europe as a member." says Malou Caluza, Chief Executive Officer of QNET. "The team at QN Europe has demonstrated through a series of initiatives, a strong emphasis on maintaining the highest standard of ethical integrity in direct selling. It is an honour to have the FVD recognise these efforts and acknowledge their ongoing commitment to promoting and developing a professional network of direct sellers. This membership further signifies to our partners, distributors, and customers that QN Europe is committed to running its business responsibly and fairly."

In addition to this membership in the FVD, QNET is also currently a member of the Direct Selling Associations in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia.

About QN Europe

Founded in 2014, QN Europe is the European business of e-commerce based direct selling company QNET. With a strong emphasis on sustained R&D investment, QN Europe offers a diverse and innovative portfolio of products ranging from home, beauty & wellbeing, to luxury products that meet the highest manufacturing standards in Europe.

QN Europe offers a modern business model that empowers individuals to achieve financial autonomy via a network of independent sales representatives. By equipping representatives with sales and product training that adhere to best business practices, this business model has proven highly successful as it resonates greatly with a growing portion of a population looking for autonomous, flexible, and rewarding work.

For more information, please visit QN Europe's website at https://www.qneurope.com/uk .

About Federation De La Vente Directe

The FVD is a registered organisation established as a reference body for direct selling companies in France. FVD's mission is to "Represent, Defend, Promote", and is leading the movement to develop the reputation of the direct selling sector among consumers and public authorities.

FVD is currently working in agreement with Ministère de l'Economie, de l'Industrie et de l'Emploi (Ministry of Economy, Industry, and Employment of France) to promote direct selling and create job opportunities for the public.

More information about FVD can be found at https://www.fvd.fr/ .

