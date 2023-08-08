Qnnect™ Introduces Elizabeth Seigerman as Chief Talent and Culture Officer

News provided by

Qnnect

08 Aug, 2023, 10:56 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnnect™, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced that Elizabeth Seigerman has joined the company as Chief Talent and Culture Officer. Elizabeth will help lead and elevate the next phase of the company's talent and culture programs, including employee engagement and experience, talent management, and succession planning.

Continue Reading
Qnnect™ Introduces Elizabeth Seigerman as Chief Talent and Culture Officer
Qnnect™ Introduces Elizabeth Seigerman as Chief Talent and Culture Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth to the Qnnect family," said Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Qnnect. "Elizabeth brings her extensive experience and a proven track record of leadership to our team. I look forward to working with her and building the industry's best company to work for."

Elizabeth has more than 25 years of industry experience steering organizations through growth opportunities and transitions, implementing employee engagement programs, leveraging talent, and coaching leaders.

Prior to joining Qnnect, Elizabeth was Vice President, People at Weight Watchers, where she served as lead HR partner to the Executive Committee, driving employee performance, development, and engagement initiatives across the global organization to elevate culture. Before that, she led the integration of two businesses at Mercer and spent 7 years at American Express, where she led the transformation of the North America Employee Relations service delivery model. Elizabeth started her career at Colgate-Palmolive, working in talent acquisition, training operations, and employee relations.

"I am excited to be joining Qnnect at this time and working with this impressive team to drive greater growth," said Elizabeth Seigerman. "I've already seen a deep caring for the people whose contributions and commitment shape the success of the business. And I'm looking forward to visiting the locations, meeting everyone, and continuing the important work of further enhancing the culture."

About Qnnect: 
Qnnect (pronounced: "Connect") is a leading global producer of highly engineered electronic interconnect solutions for high-density and high-speed applications of leading original equipment manufacturers. Qnnect's connector and interconnect businesses have over 100 years of combined experience as trusted partners in the Defense & Aerospace, Hi-Rel, Semiconductor, Test & Measurement, and Consumer Electronics markets. For more information, visit www.qnnectnow.com.

SOURCE Qnnect

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.