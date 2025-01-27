Qnovate welcomes Sudeep Singh as Chief Growth Officer to spearhead expansion in APAC and Europe

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnovate is proud to announce the appointment of Sudeep Singh as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO) for the APAC and Europe regions. Sudeep will oversee business expansion across the APAC and European markets, supporting Qnovate's growth and its mission to provide industry-focused and AI-driven solutions for enterprises.

Sudeep brings a wealth of experience to Qnovate, having previously held leadership positions at SAP, Salesforce & Tata Group where he successfully scaled the businesses in the Indian subcontinent. His deep understanding of these markets, coupled with his proven track record of driving growth, makes him an ideal fit for Qnovate as the company that seeks to expand its global footprint.

"At Qnovate, we are focused on building a truly global presence. Sudeep's experience and leadership will help us become the partner of choice for ERP and other enterprise solutions for customers across APAC and Europe. His insights and firsthand knowledge will be instrumental in positioning Qnovate as a leading AI first SAP solution provider in the regions we serve," said Deepak Suri, CEO of Qnovate.

"I am thrilled to join Qnovate and leverage its incredible potential to drive transformative outcomes for customers in the dynamic era of AI led innovation," shared Sudeep. His leadership marks a critical step toward delivering innovative, customer-focused solutions and driving sustainable growth for the company, in its journey to expand in new markets. This milestone underscores Qnovate's ambition to empower enterprises and establish itself as a trusted global partner.

About Qnovate

Qnovate, a leading provider of technology solutions, is committed to helping businesses navigate their digital transformation journeys. With expertise across platforms such as SAP, Microsoft, GCP, AWS and Creatio, Qnovate delivers industry-focused tailored solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of its clients. By combining innovation and AI with a deep understanding of industry-specific business challenges, Qnovate empowers organizations to stay competitive and succeed in today's rapidly changing marketplace. For more information, visit https://qnovate.com.

Press contact:

Ron Sadiora

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

