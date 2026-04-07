Qnovia Selected to Present at 2026 ATS Respiratory Innovation Summit

Company to participate in oral showcase and poster presentation at leading forum for respiratory innovation

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnovia, a clinical-stage company focused on advancing new approaches to nicotine cessation, today announced it has been selected to present at the 2026 Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS), hosted by the American Thoracic Society. The event will take place May 15–16 in Orlando, Florida.

Qnovia was selected from a competitive pool of applicants to participate in the Summit's oral showcase, where a limited number of companies are invited to present to an audience of clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders focused on advancing respiratory care. In addition to its oral presentation, the company will also present a poster during the event.

"For decades, much of the focus has been on treating the downstream consequences of smoking, often when disease is already advanced," said Mario Danek, CEO of Qnovia. "At the same time, nicotine use has changed significantly. There is an opportunity to better align how we approach cessation with how nicotine dependence actually develops and persists today."

The Respiratory Innovation Summit takes place alongside the American Thoracic Society's annual international conference and convenes leaders across pulmonary and critical care medicine. The event highlights emerging technologies and therapeutic approaches aimed at improving outcomes in respiratory disease. The 2026 Respiratory Innovation Summit brings together a diverse group of innovators, investors, clinicians, and advocacy organizations at the forefront of developing transformative therapies for serious lung and airway diseases. The event historically draws more than 400 global leaders spanning the full respiratory ecosystem, including participants from emerging companies, business development, venture capital, government, academia, and clinical practice.

Qnovia's participation reflects growing interest in how evolving patterns of nicotine use are shaping both disease burden and approaches to cessation.

Qnovia is developing novel approaches to nicotine cessation informed by both pharmacokinetic delivery and behavioral factors associated with nicotine use. The company recently completed a Phase 1 clinical study in the United States, supporting its continued development efforts.

About Qnovia, Inc.

Qnovia, Inc. is a pharmaceutical and medtech company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary inhalation device technologies to improve patient outcomes. The company's drug delivery platform, the RespiRx™, is the first cartridge-based, ultra-portable vibrating mesh nebulizer. Qnovia sees significant opportunity to utilize its drug delivery technologies to improve the treatment of several indication areas with several generic as well as select investigational new drugs. The company was founded by Mario Danek in 2018 to build cutting-edge drug delivery platforms that improve patient outcomes through superior device technologies. Learn more at www.qnovia.com.

SOURCE Qnovia, Inc.