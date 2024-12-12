Qnovo Introduces Advanced Battery Safety Solution for a Zero-Incident Future

Qnovo SentinelX© will safeguard electric vehicles from battery fires and recalls, saving automakers billions and protecting consumers on the road

News Highlights:

Ahead of CES 2025, Qnovo launches SentinelX©, a pioneering battery health and safety solution for the automotive industry, proactively mitigating the risk of electric vehicle battery incidents and recalls.

Qnovo's comprehensive safety solutions offer real-time diagnostics and predictive analytics, enabling safer and longer-lasting battery performance across both passenger and commercial EV fleets.

The company's award-winning battery management software has the potential to save automakers up to $18 billion annually by 2030, according to a report by ABI Research

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qnovo, a leader in battery software for e-mobility, today unveiled a comprehensive battery health and safety solution designed to protect passenger and commercial electric vehicle (EV) operators. Qnovo SentinelX© is a software solution that acts as a first line of defense for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to prevent catastrophic safety incidents, such as electric vehicle fires related to faulty or degraded EV batteries. This solution helps minimize costly automotive recalls and reduces warranty claims by providing real-time battery management that detects, mitigates and alerts drivers of serious risks before they occur.

One of the first full-scale battery safety solutions on the market, Qnovo SentinelX is already in the advanced stages of road testing with major automotive fleets. SentinelX offers Qnovo's customers a versatile battery health and safety solution with a 98.7 percent or higher accuracy rate. [i] It includes options to combine industry leading fast charging, performance optimization and longevity, cycle life and risk assessment components.

Qnovo emphasizes that safety must be the cornerstone of future e-mobility advancements. "Proactively identifying and resolving battery issues should be an industry standard, not an afterthought," says Nadim Maluf, CEO of Qnovo. "Battery safety must guide every step of electric vehicle innovation."

Customers are demanding more affordable electric vehicles with more flexible options, such as using any type of charger, fast or slow, in all weather conditions. With the battery accounting for the largest cost in an electric vehicle, providing affordable, dynamic software to OEMs is key to designing competitive electric vehicles.

Highlighting the market potential, ABI Research estimates that "advanced Battery Management System (BMS) software could save automakers USD $18 billion annually by 2030, amounting to $76 billion in cumulative savings from 2024 onwards." Qnovo is prominently featured in ABI's latest report as a leading example of innovative BMS software driving these efficiencies.

A major advantage of Qnovo SentinelX is its flexibility, as it can be integrated directly onto a vehicle's battery management system (BMS) or deployed as a cloud solution, depending on the customer and/or industry need.

Key Components of Qnovo SentinelX

Qnovo SpectralX© Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC): This feature offers industry-leading fast charging speeds while extending battery life. SpectralX dynamically adjusts charging profiles to manage unstable battery cells, giving OEMs the confidence to offer extended warranties and mitigate liability risks, particularly for high-demand applications like taxi fleets.

This feature offers industry-leading fast charging speeds while extending battery life. SpectralX dynamically adjusts charging profiles to manage unstable battery cells, giving OEMs the confidence to offer extended warranties and mitigate liability risks, particularly for high-demand applications like taxi fleets. Qnovo SpectralX Health and Safety Diagnostics (HSD): Utilizing advanced, real-time analytics, HSD detects and monitors unstable battery cells, enabling OEMs to take proactive measures that prevent incidents and avoid costly recalls.

Utilizing advanced, real-time analytics, HSD detects and monitors unstable battery cells, enabling OEMs to take proactive measures that prevent incidents and avoid costly recalls. Qnovo Battery Genome©: Backed by 12 years of research, this lithium-ion cell database provides an exhaustive list of cell models. OEMs can use this data to assess risks, model battery performance, and design safer, more reliable battery packs tailored to specific applications.

Looking ahead, Qnovo plans to roll out EV maintenance features in late 2025. These will integrate advanced diagnostics with historical battery data, streamlining vehicle repairs and further enhancing battery safety throughout the EV lifecycle.

The Qnovo team is returning to CES in January 2025 and will be exhibiting SentinelX at Booth #6652 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall. Those attending will have the opportunity to meet Qnovo's CEO, Dr. Nadim Maluf, and see a demo of how the software operates on vehicles.

Extending Beyond Automotive

While initially focused on automotive applications, Qnovo SentinelX can be applied to various applications across industries like energy storage, industrial, mining, construction, and consumer electronics.

For more information, please visit www.Qnovo.com.

About Qnovo

Qnovo is redefining e-mobility through the software-defined battery, trusted by leading global automotive manufacturers. Since 2010, Qnovo's award-winning intelligent battery software and predictive analytics have improved the performance, health, and safety of electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer devices. Qnovo holds over 50 patents and powers more than 150 million smartphones worldwide. Discover how we're driving the future of electrification at www.qnovo.com.

[i] The estimate of accuracy is on average 98.7% or higher for identifying the health of the cell after mitigation, based on data from 366,712 live cells. Within the estimate is the assumption that there are false positives, meaning the number could vary slightly year over year. This number is derived from live field data from aging cells with various usage patterns. There have been no reported fires or recalls in the field to date.

SOURCE Qnovo