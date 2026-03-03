Qnovo Secures Strategic Investment from Hyundai Motor and Kia

The global push toward electrification is experiencing unprecedented growth in batteries, driven largely by the rapid adoption of electrified vehicles and energy storage systems. According to the IEA's Global EV Outlook 2025, total battery demand across EVs and energy storage is expected to quadruple to more than 4,000 GWh (4 TWh) by 2030.i Batteries have become the workhorses of modern electrification powering electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, grid storage, solar and wind systems, urban rail, and countless industrial and consumer applications.

As adoption accelerates, challenges around battery affordability, reliability and lifecycle economics continue to constrain the pace of transition. By delivering a verifiable digital accounting of battery health via a scalable, hardware-free architecture, Qnovo enables automakers to maximize performance and safety in real-time, while providing the precise data needed to underwrite warranties and unlock the actual residual value of the battery throughout its lifecycle.

Hyundai Motor and Kia's investment marks a pivotal shift in how global automakers view battery management as a strategic differentiator. As mobility moves beyond traditional battery design and manufacturing to autonomous systems and robotics, software-defined intelligence dictates performance, safety and economics.

"Hyundai Motor and Kia's investment is a testament to the strategic importance of sophisticated battery intelligence for charging and vehicle experience," said Nadim Maluf, CEO of Qnovo. "We are creating a new standard for how batteries are managed, valued and scaled globally."

Proven Through Rigorous Collaboration

This investment follows years of collaborative testing between Qnovo and Hyundai Motor and Kia. Qnovo's physics-based predictive algorithms have undergone extensive validation, proving in real-world conditions that intelligent software can meet the stringent reliability standards of global OEMs.

"Partnering with Qnovo enables us to integrate the leading battery intelligence into our EV platforms," said Chang Hwan Kim, executive vice president of Hyundai Motor Company. "Qnovo's unique approach to battery intelligence aligns with our vision for the future of mobility, where software is an important driver of the customer experience and vehicle longevity."

Hyundai Motor and Kia join a distinguished group of major investors that include Blue Earth Capital, BorgWarner, Climate Investment (CI), Constellation, RockPort Capital, and US Venture Partners.

About Qnovo

Qnovo provides advanced software to optimize lithium-ion battery health, safety and its economics, thus accelerating the transition to electrical energy for e-mobility, autonomy and the grid. Leveraging sophisticated battery models enhanced with AI and machine learning, our software delivers real-time insights into battery performance and operation with 98.7% accuracy in detecting potential safety issues. Qnovo holds 60+ patents, supported by 2,000,000 km of vehicle road data and 200+ million deployed devices.

