QNTM Labs Announces EU-GMP Certified Expansion to Meet Growing Industry Needs

News provided by

QNTM Labs

07 Nov, 2023, 05:11 ET

ODENSE, Denmark, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QNTM Labs is pleased to announce the significant expansion to its existing headquarters. The company's new 1,000 sq/m space builds upon the original 600 sq/m of operations and has received additional EU-GMP certifications. This expansion serves as a testament to the trust and success accrued from client engagements since the initial GMP certification.

Enhanced Capabilities for a Demanding Market

In addition to all types of chromatography and mass spectrometry, the facility now houses a microbiology laboratory, a heavy-metals testing space, and additional capacity for stability studies and chemical analyses.

A Modern Solution Driving Value in Drug Development

"QNTM Labs isn't just a service; it's a solution," says CEO Justin Ihnken. "We're pushing against the issues of outsourced pharma lab testing, moving beyond the transactional, to become an integrated partner in drug development. Our aim is to be so seamless that our clients' only regret is not finding us sooner."

Building on Proven Collaborations

The Company's focus on operational excellence has led to close collaborations with industry leaders like Mettler Toledo and Agilent Technologies, and garnered endorsement from stakeholders within the pharmaceutical industry as well as the private equity ecosystem.

Cornelius Merlini, Managing Partner at Intrinsic Capital Partners, reflects, "QNTM Labs' expanded EU-GMP certifications showcase their unwavering commitment to quality and compliance. Initially started on a modest scale to gauge demand, QNTM has since grown, addressing the market's evident need for reliable partners in the contract lab services domain."

Full Focus on Client Needs

COO and co-founder Connor Murphy notes, "Our approach is to integrate the laboratory closely with our client's development and production processes and their team – facilitating a deeper understanding of our customers' needs, enabling us to deliver a quality data strategy on top of robust results and expedited turnaround times."

Forward Momentum

With this expansion, QNTM Labs is better positioned to address the evolving analytical requirements of the pharmaceutical industry, both within Denmark and across the broader European market.

For media inquiries and further details, please contact: Julius Knudsen, [email protected].

About QNTM Labs

QNTM Labs is a forward-thinking contract laboratory dedicated to providing advanced analytical testing, research, and development to pharmaceutical customers. With state-of-the-art technologies, a commitment to excellence, and a visionary approach to outsourced lab testing, QNTM Labs is poised to set new benchmarks in quality and reliability.

Website: www.qntmlabs.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/qntmlabs
Instagram: www.instagram.com/qntmlabs

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267821/QNTM_Labs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QNTM Labs

Also from this source

QNTM Labs Announces EU-GMP Certified Expansion to Meet Growing Industry Needs

QNTM Labs Announces EU-GMP Certified Expansion to Meet Growing Industry Needs

QNTM Labs is pleased to announce the significant expansion to its existing headquarters. The company's new 1,000 sq/m space builds upon the original...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.