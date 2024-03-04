Q&(NW)A Initiative Aims to Link Technology and Human Interactions Through Personal Connections

SPRINGDALE, Ark., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Arkansas Council today launches Q&(NW)A, an interactive initiative that aims to bridge the gap between technology and the human experience by connecting potential residents with current residents of Northwest Arkansas (NWA). NWA is experiencing impressive growth, and Q&(NW)A is a testament to the region's commitment to diversifying its economy by attracting top-tier talent to fill the open roles across the region. Developed by the Northwest Arkansas Council and building on the success of NWA's Life Works Here campaign, Q&(NW)A is one of several of the Council's initiatives that facilitate the development of meaningful connections through one-on-one engagements to showcase what makes the region a great place to live, work and play.

Through this initiative, interested individuals will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insights about NWA from real people living in the region. Q&(NW)A's focus goes beyond simply sharing information, as it strives to foster meaningful relationships within the community by connecting like-minded individuals based on shared experiences to highlight how 'Life Works Here.' Q&(NW)A spotlights the unparalleled quality of life and welcoming atmosphere in NWA, allowing potential residents to envision their future in the region.

"This initiative will exemplify what makes NWA such a special place to live. The goal is to help potential residents envision a realistic future in NWA through meaningful relationships with dynamic resident ambassadors with lived experience," said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council. "Through Q&(NW)A, we hope to spotlight the diverse and dynamic talent in the region and highlight the economic growth and available career opportunities."

The initiative features the "What's Your NWA Personality" quiz that reveals participants' unique persona (Stagefinder, Trailblazer, Tastemaster and Techstarter) about what kind of NWA resident they would be based on their interests, career, lifestyle and background. Once completed, quiz participants can opt-in to share contact information to meet and learn more about the region with a current NWA resident who shares similar interests.

Jessica Hale, a local artist and performer who relocated to NWA from the East Coast in 2021 thanks to the Council's Life Works Here initiative, is one of the Q&(NW)A resident ambassadors.

"Moving to NWA was one of the best decisions of my life," said Hale. "In addition to the natural beauty and great quality of life, there are valuable resources and an unparalleled network for artists to tap into. Q&(NW)A is a fantastic resource to connect with locals and get acquainted with this wonderful region."

NWA is a hidden gem that's rapidly growing in popularity, with 36 people moving to the region each day — making NWA the 100th largest metropolitan area in the U.S. that supports one of the nation's fastest-growing economies. As the region continues to grow, local leaders are focused on thoughtful, equitable growth that uplifts everyone who calls the region home. In addition, United Van Lines' annual 2023 movers survey reveals Arkansas is rising on the national list of destinations for movers, moving up from No. 18 in 2022 to No. 4 in 2023.

The NWA community is filled with diverse and dynamic talent who contribute to the state's economic growth with innovative ideas and creative solutions to challenges. Q&(NW)A allows potential residents to learn more about the region, whether actively considering a move or just curious about the region as a destination. It's a valuable resource for anyone interested in learning how 'Life Works Here' in NWA.

Founded in 1990 by Sam Walton, J.B. Hunt, Don Tyson and several other business leaders, the Northwest Arkansas Council serves as a regional convener for economic and community initiatives. The Council excels at identifying challenges and championing solutions to enhance the prosperity of the Northwest Arkansas region. Key initiatives include work to advance quality of life, attract talent, improve the region's workforce, create job opportunities, upgrade infrastructure and keep up with the region's impressive growth. For more information, visit www.nwacouncil.org.

