Qobuz & THX Ltd. Partner to Increase Consumer Access to 24-Bit High Resolution Music; Announce a Promotional THX Onyx™ Bundle with Qobuz Music Streaming

THX Onyx is a portable USB DAC/Amp that provides improved audio enjoyment over wired headphones. THX Onyx, with its powerful THX AAA™ and ESS chips built in, effortlessly handles Qobuz' top hi-res streams at 24-bit/192 kHz, along with every other resolution the music service offers. THX Onyx ensures the highest fidelity listening experience with low noise distortion, and maximum dynamic range. It continues to receive rave reviews as the best-in-class DAC/Amp to elevate the audio experience as enjoyed over laptops, desktops, smartphones, and tablets. The Qobuz subscription paired with THX Onyx brings listeners a true bit-perfect studio quality audio experience.

Qobuz and THX Onyx pair for the purist and enthusiast alike to enjoy Hi-Res music as the creator intended it be heard.

"The sound quality of Qobuz through THX Onyx is breathtaking," said Jason Fiber, chief operating officer and senior vice president, THX Ltd. "Qobuz streams unaltered full and high-resolution audio. The Qobuz and THX Onyx pairing is ideal for the purist and enthusiast alike who want to enjoy the music as it was recorded and intended to be heard."

THX will also join Qobuz for a livestream to offer tips, tricks, and details to audio lovers about enjoying hi-res music. David Solomon, chief Hi-Res evangelist at Qobuz, and THX audio engineer Andrew Mason, will be featured for a THX x Qobuz "Qobuz Live:" October 14th at 4 pm ET streaming from the Qobuz USA Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/qobuzUSA

With an extensive catalog of exclusive Hi-Res releases across genres (including the likes of Christian McBride, Tower of Power, Frank Zappa, and more), liner notes and lyric books found nowhere else, plus exclusive essays, artist playlists, and more, Qobuz continues to establish itself as the music lovers' streaming and download service. Paired with the THX Onyx, users will be able to get Qobuz' top-of-the-line content and listen in Hi-Res with ease. A sample playlist is available for music enjoyment here . To get your THX Onyx visit thx.com/onyx or rzr.to/onyx .

Dan Mackta, Qobuz USA managing director said of the partnership, "THX Onyx USB DAC/Amp is a great piece of hardware that gives an instant upgrade to your listening, and a means to ensure that Qobuz sounds amazing when listening over your favorite wired headphones!"

About Qobuz

Founded in 2007, Qobuz, a pioneer of high-quality sound, Qobuz is the French music streaming and download service that meets the needs of demanding music lovers and audiophiles. Available in 18 countries around the world, in Europe, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, Qobuz offers an exceptional range of exclusive editorial content written by a team of experts. With its catalog of more than 70 million tracks, Qobuz also has the richest choice of high-resolution (Hi-Res) references on the market. Qobuz is the only multi-genre platform to achieve Hi-Res certification— a label awarded by the Japan Audio Society (JAS). For more information: qobuz.com

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. For more than 35 years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. THX Ltd. is owned by Razer and operates as a fully independent subsidiary. For more information visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on Twitter. For further information about THX Onyx, please visit: www.thx.com/onyx.

THX, THX Onyx and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

