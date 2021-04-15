Qobuz launches high-resolution streaming and download platform in Australia, New Zealand, and Northern Europe

PARIS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qobuz, the French platform for streaming and downloading high-quality music, confirms its international ambitions and announces that it will be opening in six new countries: Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. Now, millions more music fans and audiophiles will have access to Qobuz's unique offerings: unparalleled sound quality combined with expert curation and editorial content.

A pioneer of high-quality sound, Qobuz was available in 12 countries and is now available in 18.Started in France, Qobuz can be enjoyed in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United States since 2019.

Qobuz was founded in 2007 with a mission to provide all music lovers and audiophiles with a musical experience based on excellent audio quality and content of unparalleled richness. Qobuz's music library currently contains over 70 million tracks. Qobuz also features half a million of articles created and selected by a team of experts, consisting of biographies, musical booklets, album reviews, and interviews. A true cultural resource, Qobuz offers a unique and cutting-edge offer to (re)discover iconic artists or young talents with varied musical styles, both local and international. As a part of Qobuz's announced expansion today, the editorial team has introduced more than 100 new playlists featuring local artists from each new country that are available to subscribers around the world.

"Our ambition is to make Qobuz THE global benchmark for high-quality music streaming and download platforms. Today we are pleased to bring our offering to markets where the expectation for a premium service such as ours exists and is growing. Far from a simple streaming service that gives music to consume, Qobuz aims to bring music back to its true value by offering its subscribers the best of music. In mature markets such as Australia, New Zealand, and Northern Europe, these new locations are highly strategic for Qobuz in the context of our international expansion." - Georges Fornay, Deputy CEO of Qobuz.

Founded in 2007, a pioneer of high-quality sound, Qobuz is the French music streaming and download service that meets the needs of demanding music lovers and audiophiles. Available in 18 countries around the world, in Europe, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, Qobuz offers an exceptional range of exclusive editorial content written by a team of experts. With its catalog of more than 70 million tracks, Qobuz also has the richest choice of high-resolution (hi-res) references on the market. Qobuz is the only multi-genre platform to achieve Hi-Res certification - a label awarded by the Japan Audio Society (JAS). For more information: qobuz.com

